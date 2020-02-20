WEST JEFFERSON — With a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker will deliver a unique voice through her self-described genre of ChamberSoul at the Ashe County Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tucker’s melodies weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R & B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry.
Growing up in Long Island, N.Y., as a beneficiary of public school arts education, Tucker’s classical cello and singing talents awarded her a scholarship to Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she was first introduced to jazz and other essential musical resources on campus and around the city.
While at Howard University, Tucker initiated her improvisation chops and honed her songwriting skills, but decided to relocate to New York City to study with master cellist Marion Feldman and complete her undergraduate studies in performance at the City University of New York’s Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music.
An invitation from Cirque du Soleil came to Tucker after her first album release to join the company as cellist and vocalist for the group’s show, “KÀ” in Las Vegas, where she stayed and performed for five years before returning to North Carolina.
With collaborations as the cornerstone of her artistry, Tucker is currently a featured artist performing with legendary jazz saxophonist/composer Bennie Maupin; jazz drummer and composer Shirazette Tinnin and Sonic WallPaper; and the Grammy-nominated NuSoul collective, The Foreign Exchange. Her newest project, “Women’s Work,” a female-led collective of jazz, soul and pop singer-songwriters and musicians representing both the east and west coasts.
Tucker is a recipient of two Nevada Arts Council grants, including the prestigious Performing Artist Fellowship for her exemplary work as a singer-songwriter, cellist and teaching artist. Tucker also devotes a considerable amount of her time to working with students in schools and universities, community centers, and summer camps throughout the year as part of her mission to promote arts education programming for students of all ages.
Tickets to Tucker’s show on Feb. 22 are $18 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787. The Ashe Arts Center is located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson.
