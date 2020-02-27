BOONE – The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center and Watauga County Project on Aging hosted its annual Valentine’s Day King and Queen event on Friday, Feb. 14. The party featured food, punch, dancing, games, door prizes and the main event- the crowning of the King and Queen of the senior center.
This year’s king was Norris Parker and the queen was Evelyn Hicks. The winners received gift certificates from event sponsors Mike’s Inland Seafood and Troy’s 105 Diner as well as chocolates and flowers from Ingles. Door prizes awarded included a Lowe’s Food gift card, Valentine’s Day chocolates and other special prizes.
Valentine’s Day trivia and other games were played and participants enjoyed punch and refreshments. Everyone seemed to have a wonderful time playing games and dancing and socializing. Funny video clips were shared throughout the event and participants enjoyed the selfie wall. Senior center participant Deb Miller also took professional photos for participants during the event.
The senior center extends a warm welcome to any community member 60 years of age or older to come join the center at no cost. The senior center provides recreation, education, fitness, nutrition and many other services for adults 60 and above. The center hosts social events monthly and also have daily programming, with something for everyone.
For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090 or come by and visit the senior center at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A in Boone.
