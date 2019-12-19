Each December, The Mountain Times reaches out to Watauga County teachers for their help in compiling students’ for letters to Santa to share with the community and the man himself. This year’s letters are from Parkway Elementary, Mabel School and Cove Creek School by students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade.
Parkway Elementary School Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I’m glad you have Rudolph. Do you have a fish tank? I have been working hard in school. I would like a Piper Computer Kit. Stay warm!
Love, Lizzie
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great trip. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good because I let my brother play with me. For Christmas, I would like an American Girl Doll with clothes and shoes. I would like a lot of the big diamonds with things to mess with. Merry Christmas.
Love, Trinity
Santa,
I hope the reindeer are ready for their flight. How small are your elves? I have been good because I have cleaned my room and unpacked my suitcase. For Christmas I would like a Go Cart. I won’t race the Go Cart in the field. I love you and Rudolph.
Love, Jesse
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good in school. Please can I have roller blades and a sewing machine? I hope you have a good flight.
Love, Samantha
Dear Santa,
I’m happy you have Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer. Do you have a dog? I have been good to my friends. I would like a Giant Bakugan Lego Hidden Side Truck and a Lego Hidden Side Bus 3000. I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas!
Love, Brandon
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the elves are having fun with the toys. How are you? I am amazing. How is Mrs. Claus? I have been taking care of my dad from surgery. You might give it to me. I want an elf. An alive one.
Love, Louisa
Dear Santa,
I hope you enjoy spending time with the elves. Do you know that you are famous? How is Mrs. Claus? How is Dasher? He is my favorite. I have been getting good grades at school. I have been helping out at home. And many more good things. For Christmas I want a dog, please. I will play with the dog. I want a mountain bike, please, and stuffed animals. Mostly stuffed animals, please. I hope you make it to Boone!
Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
I hope you and your elves had fun making toys. How was your summer? I am working hard in school and many more. For Christmas, may I have a sewing machine? I would make a pillow.. I would also have a Fit Bit to know haw many steps I did. I hope you have a safe flight on Christmas Eve.
Love, Kate
Dear Santa,
I’m glad you have Rudolph! Do you have a cat? I have been doing hard work. I would like a Giant Bakugan Lego Hidden Side High School Stunt Truck Bus 3000. I hope you have a happy New Year.
Love, Thad
Dear Santa,
I hope you feel good. Do you love me? I take care of my pet. Can I have some roller skates? And Legos and a stuffed animal Pikachu. Stay warm!
Love, Lila
Dear Santa,
I hope you get here safely. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been really good this year. Can I please have some presents for Christmas? I want a Bakugan and Nerf gun, and a Harry Potter wand. I hope you get here safely.
Love, Pavel
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good time making toys. How are you doing? I work hard in school. Can I please have a weighted blanket? I can’t sleep at night. Hope you have a great year!
Love, Sam
Dear Santa,
You are so nice to everyone. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been doing the laundry a lot this year. This year I want a Hoverboard, pretty please! Also, can I have an electric blanket? I hope you make it to our town.
P.S. — Are you really the Santa in Christmas Chronicles?
Love, Marlie
Dear Santa,
Are reindeer ready? How is Mrs. Claus? Thank you for the presents last year. I hope you get me the presents I want. I want a drone with cameras, please, and a phone and a basketball hoop for my door and a Nerf gun with new bullets, please. And, my sister would want a ring, and a gold ring for my mom, and a brand new pair of boots for my grandma and a present for my grandpa.
From your friend,
Lathan
Dear Santa,
I am excited about Christmas. Thank you for all the gifts I got last year. I would like some Minecraft Legos. I would love to give the class money and my family $1,700 because my family needs money. Don’t work too hard.
Your friend, Owen
Dear Santa,
I would like a sled, and thank you for everything you’ve given us. I would like this new game called Crash, my dad to feel better, if you can help him, and I hope all of you guys are having a good Christmas.
Your friend, Brycen
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait til Christmas. I wish you luck on the toys. Have a holly jolly day, and my friend likes Pokemon, can you get him some? Have a great New Year, and I need a phone case and a Xbox One, and a lot of dollars to help my friends. And thank you for making souls happy.
Your friend, Cooper
Dear Santa,
How’s Rudolph? Have a great Christmas. Thank you for the presents last year. I would like a Ninjago Legos, Minecraft Legos and a big Nerf gun. Thank you for everything. Can you give somebody homeless some food?
From your friend, Jay
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Thank you for the Hot Wheels Stadium. Can I please have a mini buggy and can that be red? Can I please have an iPad and can that be rainbow, and a Go Pro, please. What about a Jukebox? Can my mom have a maid? Can my sis have a mini buggy, too? Oh, and for my dad, can he have a new pair of hiking clothes? Thank you! Thank you for having the presents so I don’t have to spend all the money I have in my wallet. Thank you!
Your friend,
Tates
Dear Santa,
How you doing? Thank you for all the gifts last year. I would like a pool, please, and a teddy bear, and black high heels. Could you give my mom a new toothbrush? And please give Katlyn a real phone. How is Rudolph? Are your elves working hard?
Your friend, Ellie
Dear Santa,
I am really excited for Christmas. Thank you for the presents last year. I hope you get me some of the things on my list. I hope you get me some socks and books. I also hope you got some of the things I want to give to people. An iPod for Jas, tea for my mom and a crossbow for my dad.
From, Bella
Dear Santa,
I am really excited about seeing my brothers open the presents I gave them! Thank you so much for giving a whole lot of people presents! I would love to have a Barbie car! Could you please give my little brother gumballs for Christmas? And how is Mrs. Claus doing at the North Pole? Thank you so much for being so kind and giving!
Your friend, Justice
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? How is his nose so bright? I am so excited for Christmas. Thank you for all my presents last year. They were great. Can you please bring me an Anna wig and outfit, and an Elsa wig and outfit, and would you please bring Mrs. Townsend flowers, and Ellie a little baby Rudholph, and my mom a flower dress, and my brother a car, and my dad a new phone. I hope you get rest after Christmas.
Sincerely, Katelyn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last year’s tablet. How is the North Pole going? Are the elves working hard? I would like a walkie talkie. Also, I would like a folding sofa and I would like a doll. Maybe can you give three Beyblade Burst to my two brothers and sister? How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you get to rest after Christmas. Thank you for my toys. You are the best.
Your friend, Zoe
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait till Christmas. How are you, Mrs. Claus, reindeer and elves? Thank you for all you do for all of us in the world, and I hope you don’t get too tired on Christmas Eve? May I please have an iPhone 6X, hamster, and Get Go? Can you please give me a unicorn? Thank you so, so, so much.
Love, Kathryn
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Christmas. I can’t wait to see all the presents under the tree! Thank you so much for all the presents last year. I would like slime and an iPhone. Also, if you could please give my mom a new iPhone too?
Your friend, Omar
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are okay. Thank you for 8 years of presents. I would like a mountain bike because I want to ride with my brother. I would also like some snow. But could you please try to get my dad a PS4 or PS5. Could you tell me your middle name, please and thank you. And tell Rudolph hi and merry Christmas.
Your friend, Quinn
Green Valley School First grade class
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a puppy! I want it so bad.
Love, Shaunna
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a phone, so I can call and text on it, and also I want to play on it.
Love, Abigail
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Frozen 2 Elsa doll because her hair is cool.
Love, Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Nintendo Switch because it’s an electronic.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big sticky hand because it’s so sticky.
Love, Kylie
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me roller skates because I want to roller skate.
Love, Allena
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big car for Christmas. Please, Santa.
Love, Cameron
Mabel School Second Grade class
Dear Santa,
Thank you for caring for all the children around the world. I am naughty most of the time because I drive my parents nuts. I am nice sometimes because I help do work. I need cleats because mine are getting too small. I want a softball and bases. I will leave my mom’s chocolate chip cookies, milk and carrots. Are your reindeer nice to you?
Love, Sydney
Dear Santa,
Thank you for delivering the presents. I have been nice unless my brother makes me mad. I need basketball shoes because mine won’t fit. I want a snowboard and a microphone. I will leave cookies and milk. How do your elves build so fast?
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me a camera. I have been naughty and nice because I was listening to my mom and dad, and I was not listening to my mom and dad. I will leave small cookies and milk. How does Rudolph fly? I need new clothes. I want skates.
Love, Palin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys. I have been a little bit bad because I did not do what my mom said. Santa, I need an iPad because it broke. I want a baby doll and a stuffed animal. I will leave reindeer food in the backyard, and I got cool cookie and milk dishes. I’m going to make cookies for you. Who is your mom and dad?
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
Thank you so much! You and your elves are the best. I’ve been naughty and nice. I need a Christmas suit and new Lebrons. I want a fake diamond necklace and a Polar Express train that goes with my house. I also want a ghostbusters costume and a proton pack. What will you leave under the tree for me and Maddy? Is Rudolph real?
Love, Cam
P.S. — Two days ago I gave you your favorite cookie.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for everything you give us. You are really nice and you’re fun. I have been nice to everybody at home and school. I need socks, pants and shirts. I want a new iPad and hat. I will leave cookies and milk at the table. How do the elves make all the toys so quickly?
Love, Silas
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the dog. He hid under the Christmas tree! I think I am a little nice and a little naughty. I need a polo jacket. I want peace and fairness. I will leave you some carrots and cookies.
Love, Odell
Dear Santa,
Thank you for Legos. I have been nice. I need a new binder. I want Fortnight Legos. I will leave cookies and milk for you, Santa. This is a question: Can Rudolph fly?
Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
Am I on the naughty list or the nice list? I need some shoes. I want a toy safe and a lot of stuff. I will leave you cookies. Are you nice?
Love, Memphis
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing gifts every year! I’ve been naughty at home. I need new shoes. I want an Xbox and a skateboard. I’ll leave cookies and eggnog. How do you deliver presents in the night?
Love, Slateyo
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents. I love them. I have been mostly nice, but my friend made a bet and I thought I had to accept. So I hope you’re okay with that. I need holiday clothes and I want a remote control helicopter and a Nintendo. I have a question: How do you deliver presents around the world in one night?
Love, Eva
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the present. I have been nice. I need a new bookbag. I want the Mega Gravedigger RC Car and an iPhone. I will leave you milk and cookies. How long have you been growing your beard?
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
Thank you for every year’s gifts. I need some new clothes and I want LOL Dolls. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies. Also, how did you find Rudolph? Be safe riding everywhere in your sleigh.
Love, Athena
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents every year. I have been nice and naughty. Nice: I help people randomly. Naughty: I say “naughty words” sometimes. I need new pants. I want roller skates and a skateboard, please. I don’t know what to leave you. I saw that you die and this is the Christmas spirit — is that true?
Love, Zack
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presents! I have been nice this year. I need some new clothes. I want a skateboard and an Xbox. I am going to leave you milk and cookies. How can reindeer fly?
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents. Am I on the nice list? I sure hope so! I think I am nice. Anyway, what do you look like? I would like a new leather jacket and some mechanical boots. I will leave you cookies and milk with some carrots for the reindeer!
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us gifts. I don’t know if I’ve been naughty or nice. How many elves are in your workshop? I need a snowsuit this year. I want a slinky and a wubble bubble. I will leave you a chocolate chip cookie and milk.
Love, Dustin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving all of the people presents. I have been nice because I played with my brother. I need two pencils. I want two fun elves and two presents. One for me and one for my brother. I will leave you good cookies and milk. How do your reindeer fly?
Love, Aden
Mabel School Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I am five. I want toys, an elf snowflake and a Peppa Pig Playhouse. Do you like milk and cookies?
Love, Cayleigh
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want for Christmas a Hermonie stocking and a Hogwarts Express. What to the reindeer eat? How are you?
Love, Maebelle
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old. I want a cat. That’s it. How is the reindeer? What does Mrs. Claus do? Merry Christmas.
Love, Saylor
Cove Creek School First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me some Legos and American Girl Doll stuff please. And please bring my Aunt Joe some stuff too please. I’ve been good.
From, Addie Rose
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a Nerf Scar and a new bow and a target. And a matching hunting jacket, and a PS4. My brother wants an Xbox One, a hunting game and hunting hat. Sorry for being bad.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a pair of boots, a compound bow and lawn mower. And please get my dad some tools. I have been good.
From, Brantley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me an Xbox and a Hot Wheels ID. May I please have a bunny? I will make you hot cocoa and hot cookies, and I am a good boy most of the time.
From, Braydon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a hover board. Will you get a present for my mom and dad? Will you get them a nice baby brother? I have been very good. I have been trying to be good until you come.
Love, Caitlyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a Polly Pocket beach set. And please bring me a American Girl Doll sports car. And please bring me a Journey Girl. And please bring me a pair of earrings for my mom. I have been very good.
From, Caroline
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a Barbie house because I have nothing for my Barbie to play in. And bring my sister please. I’ve been a little bit naughty and nice.
From, Emma
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me 10 Bakugan and a Pizza Race Track. I have been good, and my brothers want a blue and a red Power Ranger. And a black Power Ranger.
From, Grayson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a skateboard because I like them. For Christmas please bring me shoes for my mom because she always loses them because we put our shoes under our bed. For Christmas please bring me a pair of glasses for my nanny because she needs a new pair. I have been good.
From, Griffin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me good Nerf guns and Legos.
From, Gunner
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas I want a white Tom Brady jersey. For my sister, she wants some makeup. My next thing I really want a Marshawn Lynch bobblehead. I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
From, Henry
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a pair of boots and a hover board and the plug for it, and a phone with a really cool case and the plug for it. Sorry for being bad.
Love, Hudson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas bring me a play home because it looks fun and perfect and very, very, very, very beautiful.
From, Jesslyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a scooter because someone stole my old one, and I was sad. I like my old one because it was really fast, and I like the fast. I’ve been good.
From, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a big LOL Doll because I really want one. Please bring mama a ring. I have been good.
From, Layla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me an LOL Doll House. And can you bring my sister a computer? And can you bring my brother a hover board? And can you bring my baby brother some baby toys? And my mom a big box of core. And my dad a big box of chalk.
From, Marley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas please bring me a new pairs of fuzzy slippers and a new LOL toy. And I want you to get my sister a LOL toy house! I think I have bun good.
From, Rina
Dear Santa,
I have been good. For Christmas I want a Lego set because I like to build things. And I want a Hot Wheel set because I like to play with cars. And I think my mom wants some pretty shoes. And I think my sisters would want a Hatchimal. And I think my dad would want some pants. And my little brother would like a baby toy.
From, Rocco
Cove Creek School Kindergarten Classes
Dear Santa,
I want a blue car for Christmas.
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a bulldozer and a Big Foot. A giant big dinosaur, a ninja turtle toy and a toy giraffe. I like your beard, Santa.
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
I want a bike and a red car and a guitar.
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
Am I on the nice list? I have been a good boy. I would really like a Swiss Army Knife and a scooter. I will have milk and cookies waiting.
Love, Lawson
Dear Santa,
I would like a guitar and a Peppa Pig Kitchen for Christmas. I love you, Santa.
Love, Connie
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed cat and a stuffed dog for Christmas.
Love, Kimmy
Dear Santa,
Is it snowing at the North Pole? I want gold football players and white football players. Merry Christmas.
Love, Bryce
Dear Santa,
My name is Jada. Thank you for all the presents. I am so excited. I love you, and I hope you have a great time.
Love, Jada
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Fire Rescue Hero toys and a Goo Jit Zu toy. I have been a good boy this year and love my family very much. I really hope that it will snow on Christmas, too.
Love, Reed
Dear Santa,
I want some new dragon toys.
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
How do the elves make the toys? May I please have a stroller and a car seat? May I please have a pet puppy? I love you Santa!
From, Harper
Dear Santa,
I love you, and I want a walkie talkie. What does Rudolph eat?
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
This is Lindi for Christmas. I would like a new tablet, Hatchimals, a matching number game, Jack-in-the-Box and a hat. Santa how do the elves work? Merry Christmas!
Love, Lindi
Dear Santa,
I want a black jaguar claw and a bull.
Love, Jason
Dear Santa,
I would like a blue car for Christmas.
Love, Jeferson
