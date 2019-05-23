WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County’s little western town is kicking off its second season of concerts with a slew of shows featuring some legendary names in rock ‘n’ roll, according to Saloon Studios Entertainment Director Kenn Moutenot.
Moutenot said he was introduced to Saloon Studios as a drummer when Rick Derringer Band played the venue in June 2018, and he has since hung up his hat on four decades of touring, managing, DJ’ing and playing with bands such as Derringer’s in order to start a new chapter as resident show host at the saloon.
“I feel like I’ve made a life change — I’ve done everything in my life, been everywhere,” Moutenot said. “Anybody I know that wants to see me again has to come here, and if they do come here, they’re going to be so amazed.”
For Saloon Studios’ flagship show of 2019, B. J. Thomas — of “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head” and “Rock And Roll Lullaby” fame — is performing to an audience of 100 at Old West-themed venue Saturday, May 25.
“B. J. Thomas, all I can really say is he was a big part of the fabric of American music in the 1960s,” Moutenot said. “He’s a real somebody, he set a standard in pop music.”
Thomas is the first of many living legends the saloon will feature in its 2019 concert lineup, which includes names such as Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad, among others, according to Moutenot.
“I like to say I’m in the fun business,” Moutenot said. “I’ve been blessed to be in the fun business for over 40 years, and now I’m blessed to bring it here.”
Paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, WE2019 Experience will bring Canned Heat, Jefferson Starship, Ten Years After, Iron Butterfly and more than a dozen other popular acts from 1969 to Saloon Studios August 9 through 11, according to Moutenot.
“There’s not a more authentic 1969 artist lineup in the world,” Moutenot said.
Access to the shows themselves is not all that a ticket buys at Saloon Studios, Moutenot said. The studio acts as the heart of an Old Western town, which also includes a functional cantina and various period-based storefronts built on the slopes of Mulatto Mountain in West Jefferson.
According to Moutenot, an 8 p.m. show at Saloon Studios is only the middle of what he calls the ultimate five-hour VIP experience.
“When people come at about 6 o’clock, they come to the cantina, and in the cantina there’ll be food served, and beer and wine — it’s all included,” Moutenot said. “At about 7:30, I’m going to bring out my gong, bang it and say the doors are open, so that’s when people come over to the saloon. After the show, there’s a meet-and-greet with the band, then everybody goes back to the cantina and hangs out.”
With the saloon’s 2019 shows all lined up, Moutenot said he is already setting his sights on the years to come.
“We’re going to do a lot more outdoor festivals next year, because we’re building a stage, and I’m building a sound system right now,” Moutenot said. “There’s going to be different genres — it’s not going to just be classic rock next year.”
Between gigs, Moutenot said three up-and-coming artists who performed at Merlefest will be brought up to the saloon’s studio to record songs.
“We want to do artist development too, so we want to find out who the locals are, and when we find real talent, cultivate that,” Moutenot said. “There’s a lot of talent around here, and we want to embrace that, bring them into the studio, do productions.”
As far as Moutenot is concerned, he said he hopes to make his residency in Ashe County last as long as possible.
“I’m elated to be here in this county and be a part of what’s happening here,” Moutenot said. “It’s an exciting time — it’s really the beginning stages of something great.”
For more information about the shows, and to purchase tickets, go online to https://saloonstudioslive.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.