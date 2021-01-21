WEST JEFFERSON — Featuring a 19th century Western town replica which includes the Saloon and an outdoor stage, Saloon Studios Live offers a unique experience to visitors.
Located at 313 Old West Road in West Jefferson, Saloon Studios hosts several events throughout the year ranging from 19th century-themed events to classic rock legend concerts.
Saloon Studios Live announces the following 2021 early season line-up.
May 22: Frontier Day
Head over to Saloon Studios Live between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for “Frontier Day,” a family-friendly event that showcases cowboy reenactors that will entertain audiences with gunfights, historical presentations and cowboy music. Admission will be $20, with free admission for children ages 12 and younger. Wear your cowboy duds and blend-in with the traditional craftsmen, who will demonstrate their skills used on the old frontier, from blacksmiths, to leather workers to weavers. The Boondocks’ Chuckwagon will be available for cowboy grub and a variety of vendors will be on-hand as well.
May 29: Shoot to Thrill (All Female AC/DC Tribute) with Tres Hombres (ZZ Top Tribute)
Shoot to Thrill is from the Raleigh Area & performed at Saloon Studios’ WE 2019 music festival and were a huge hit. Tres Hombres is a local band. Tickets will be $25 for General Admission and $50 for VIP.
June 12: Pat Travers with Matt Bizzell
Pat Travers returns to Saloon Studios after a great show during the 2019 season. Matt Bizzell is a local “rising star” musician. The time for this event is still to be determined. Ticket prices will range from $40-$80.
June 26: 9Day Trip with (TBD)
9Day Trip is a local North Carolina-based band. They won the “Best Americana Group of the Year” award in 2017. The time for this event is still to be determined. Ticket prices will be $25 for General Admission and $50 for VIP.
More information about these scheduled events and others can be found on the website at www.saloonstudioslive.com.
Currently, Saloon Studios is booking studio recording and/or filming sessions. The 1860’s-style Saloon, stage & Old West Town provide an artist environment unlike any other in the area.
For more information, contact John Littlewood by phone at (336) 977-7051 or email at John@saloonstudioslive.com.
Saloon Studios recently released a line of signature Saloon Studios Live shirts. Several colors and styles are available. Check out the online shop on the website for additional information.
For more information about Saloon Studios and its offerings call (336) 877-2374 or email info@saloonstudioslive.com.
