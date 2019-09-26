Rufus Edmisten is a Watauga County local, former attorney general and secretary of state, and philanthropist who is returning to the mountains to celebrate the upcoming publication of his autobiography, “That’s Rufus: A Memoir of Tar Heel Politics, Watergate and Public Life” (McFarland Press). Edmisten also provided counsel to the late Senator Sam Ervin during the Watergate hearings from 1973-1974.
Hosted by the Jones House in Boone and in coordination with the Watauga County Historical Society, Edmisten will be in Boone for a book signing during the First Friday celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Archive photos of the Appalachian Theatre from Digital Watauga, a project shared by the Watauga County Historical Society and the Watauga Public Library, will adorn the main gallery at the Jones House during the event, a happy coincidence to celebrate the theatre’s 81st birthday and Edmisten’s memories of growing up around Boone when the theatre was in its prime.
This meet and greet event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. McFarland will provide copies of “That’s Rufus” for purchase at the event. Profits from the event’s book sales will benefit the ongoing Digital Watauga project. For more information about the event, contact the Jones House in Boone at (828) 268-6280.
