During the last weekend in July, on a day with beautiful sunny skies and ideal temperatures, art enthusiasts attended the 33rd Annual Rosen Sculpture Walk with the Juror. This year’s juror, regionally beloved sculptor Bill Brown from Anvil Arts, offered participants a compelling narrative of each sculpture as the group visited each of the ten works located on campus in the vicinity of the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
For the last 33 years, the annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition has showcased contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the campus of Appalachian State University. The sculptures in this year’s competition represent a diversity of styles. From whimsical to profound, the artists have expressed their three-dimensional concepts with expert craftmanship utilizing a variety of materials, designs and techniques to create their sculptures.
The winners of the Martin & Doris Rosen 33rd Rosen Sculpture Competition are as follows:
First Place $3,000: Bob Doster, “A Memorial,” 2014-2018, in stainless steel, from Lancaster, SC
Second Place $2,000: Glenn Zweygardt, “Adam Meets Eve,” 2018, in fabricated and cast bronze, steel, cast glass, granite, from Alfred Station, NY
Third Place. $1,000: Derek Chalfant, “Back Home Again,” 2016, in stainless steel, from Elmira, NY
The winning sculpture by Bob Doster is a memorial to those lost in mass shootings (defined as four or more deaths per shooting incident) in the United States during the years from 2014-2018. Each figure in the sculpture represents a lost soul rising to the heavens and each column represents a year.
According to Brown, “This is a strong thought-provoking piece created in stainless steel, that addresses senseless gun violence as it memorializes victims of mass shootings. I believe it is a must-see piece of art.”
Brown encourages everyone to discover all 11 sculptures presented in this year’s exhibition and hopes visitors will take this opportunity to discover and appreciate outdoor sculpture. An additional sculpture is located at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock. All 11 sculptures will be available to view through May 2020.
This national juried competition is presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is made possible by the generous support of the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation. Maps are available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts or online at rosensculpture.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.