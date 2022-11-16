ATHC - Jim Lauderdale .jpeg

Operating under his own label, Sky Crunch Records, for the first time since 2016, Lauderdale recorded “Game Changer” at the renowned Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co producing the release with Jay Weaver and pulling from songs he’d written over the last several years.

If you are into bluegrass and old school country music, or you have been to the nearby MerleFest music festival at anytime over the last two decades, then you have heard the music of Jim Lauderdale. Simply put, he is one of the best songwriters in the business and an acclaimed performer who routinely alternates between playing bluegrass and real country jams.

Lauderdale is also very prolific in the studio. His new recording Game Changer just came out in August and it marks the 35th full-length album that he has released over the last 30 years.

