If you are into bluegrass and old school country music, or you have been to the nearby MerleFest music festival at anytime over the last two decades, then you have heard the music of Jim Lauderdale. Simply put, he is one of the best songwriters in the business and an acclaimed performer who routinely alternates between playing bluegrass and real country jams.
Lauderdale is also very prolific in the studio. His new recording Game Changer just came out in August and it marks the 35th full-length album that he has released over the last 30 years.
On Friday, Nov. 18, Jim Lauderdale will be bringing his electric alt. country band to the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in downtown Boone. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $20 in advance to $25 the day of the show. The venue is located at 559 West King Street. More information can be found at apptheatre.org.
Lauderdale is a North Carolina native who grew up in Troutman, NC and Charlotte, with a few years in South Carolina thrown in. He made several runs at making it in the country music business in Nashville in the early years of his career, and he also spent time in New York City and Los Angeles, trying to find his way in a hard line of work.
Eventually, however, Lauderdale decided to go his own way and make his mark in both the bluegrass world and the old school country genre, alternating back and forth. He has collaborated with many impressive bands and artists along the way, from albums recorded with International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Famers like Roland White, Dr. Ralph Stanley and Mac Wiseman to collaborations with Donna The Buffalo, the String Cheese Incident, the Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter and countless top bluegrass acts.
Lauderdale has also found success on the songwriting side of the ledger, having penned cuts that have been recorded by George Strait, Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, Patty Loveless and more. He remembers the first time he heard one of his songs being played on the radio back in 1997.
“I was in Nashville and I had just been to the office of the publishing company that I was writing for, and I was about a block away when I heard Patty Loveless and George Jones sing, ‘You Don’t Miss Me,’” said Lauderdale. “When I heard that on the radio, I pulled over and cried. They did such a great job on it, both of them. It meant a lot to me. George Jones is one of my all-time favorite singers, and hearing it like that was so important to me.”
That song would go on to win the Musical Event of the Year honor at the 1998 Country Music Association Awards show.
As for George Strait, considered to be one of the best country artists alive today, he has recorded over a dozen of Lauderdale’s songs ranging from “The King of Broken Hearts” in 1992 to 2019’s “Honky Tonk Time Machine.”
When it comes to his own albums, such as the recently-released Game Changer, Lauderdale keeps them full of his latest creations and co-writes. He also has his eyes and ears out when it comes to finding new and young talent, which has proven fruitful on this latest project, as Lauderdale brought in some now-older musicians that he remembered meeting when they were teenagers.
Lauderdale’s backing band at the Appalachian Theatre will include Jay Weaver on bass, Dave Racine on drums, Lillie Mae Rische on the fiddle and harmony vocals, and Frank Rische on guitar and harmony vocals, all of whom appear on the Game Changer album. As a special treat, Lauderdale is bringing pedal steel guitarist Tommy Hannum to the concert to keep that old school country sound intact.
“It is great to be able to do shows with artists that were integral in the recording of the new album,” said Lauderdale. “I first saw Lillie Mae and Frank Rische play when they 9 and 12 years old. Before the IBMA World of Bluegrass convention went to Raleigh, back when it was still in Nashville, I walked into a downtown hotel and I hear these kids playing with their family band and I was just blown away. Later that day, Peter Rowan was playing in a hallway and Lillie Mae was playing her fiddle with him, so I went and got my guitar and we jammed for a while. I gave this family band a whole stack of my CDs and said that if they were ever looking for any material or a producer, to let me know.”
That was more than a decade ago, yet Lauderdale would occasionally run into the Rische siblings as they grew older. Lillie Mae, now 31, ended up as a session musician at Third Man Records, the studio run by 12-time Grammy Award winner Jack White. As a result, Rische would play in White’s band during his 2012 and 2014 tours.
“I would see them in Nashville through the years and Lillie Mae ended up being in a band with Jack White and then she put out a couple of albums as a solo artist,” said Lauderdale. “Lillie is a great musician, and her brother Frank is an incredible guitar player and singer as well. So, I am just over the moon that I get to work with them live, so this will be a special show.”
The Game Changer album, which is now on all the streaming outlets, comes out swinging with the rockin’ country cut “That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day).” The sound of the song is due to the rumbling bass lines of Jay Weaver and the hot electric guitar licks on top played by two of the best pickers in the business in Kenny Vaughan and Chris Scruggs.
Lauderdale and crew even throw down some rowdy swamp rock on Game Changer with the playful romp “You’re Hoggin’ My Mind,” featuring Craig Smith on the electric guitar. The song “Wishbone,” on the other hand, could have been a hit on the country music charts back in the 1950s and early 1960s with its mournful steel guitar riffs and its main line of, “I’ve got a wishbone, where my backbone ought to be.”
As for the current single from the album called “Friends Again,” it talks about folks making the effort to patch up a broken friendship while there is still time to do so.
“I thought up that title, ‘Friends Again,’ and that melody came to me and then I thought, ‘Hey, it is really wonderful when that happens, when you have a falling out or you have been estranged from somebody and then when you do have that makeup opportunity and you are friends again, that is important,’” said Lauderdale. “And, I think we’ve all been through it. It has happened to me, definitely, and it is a good, healing thing when that reconnect happens. Communication and apologies will mend those fences, in the best-case scenarios.”
More information can be found at jimlauderdalemusic.com.
