On New Year’s Eve, there will be many options for celebration in Boone as the citizenry finds its own way to mark the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. For those wanting to enjoy live music on Saturday night, Dec. 31, Boone Saloon is offering up an impressive bill of music that has just recently expanded to include a third band.

Headlining the night will be the new group Randy’s Army, a collection of top North Carolina musicians who made their debut here in the High Country a couple of weeks ago when they opened up for the band Consider The Source.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.