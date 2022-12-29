On New Year’s Eve, there will be many options for celebration in Boone as the citizenry finds its own way to mark the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. For those wanting to enjoy live music on Saturday night, Dec. 31, Boone Saloon is offering up an impressive bill of music that has just recently expanded to include a third band.
Headlining the night will be the new group Randy’s Army, a collection of top North Carolina musicians who made their debut here in the High Country a couple of weeks ago when they opened up for the band Consider The Source.
Opening up the show on Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m. will be one of Boone’s best on-the-rise singer/songwriters in Will Easter, who is wrapping up an impressive year of performance with his band The Nomads, touring behind his latest self-titled album of original music.
Randy’s Army will follow with a short set onstage, but then something special will happen as the night progresses. The members of Randy’s Army include Bradley Turner, Will Trentini, Jonathon Sale, Chris Pope and Jason Burch.
As it turns out, Trentini and Sale are also alumni of the band The Drove, which rocked the High Country and the Southeast for years. So, the idea was hatched to bring in the other two members of The Drove in Nick Lawrence and Chris Taylor so they could do a 50-minute reunion set at Boone Saloon on Saturday evening. Then, after midnight rings in the new year, Randy’s Army will take the stage again and rock the night until closing time.
The creation of Randy’s Army happened in a moment of brash bravery. Not long ago, the aforementioned electric rock/sci-fi/world music fusion band Consider The Source was planning their first show in Boone in a few years and wanted a proper opening band on the bill to help bring in an audience and get to the night off to a good start.
The story begins a year or so earlier when Turner spent time with Consider The Source guitarist Gabriel Marin when he performed a solo house concert hosted by Jeremiah Brown deep in the mountains of Vilas. Brown is a local musician and the producer of the revived Boone In Blossom festival that will return in June of 2023. Stay tuned to the Mountain Times for more information on Boone In Blossom as 2023 unfolds.
“Gabe and I got to know each other well, and when he booked that show at Boone Saloon for Consider The Source, he texted me and said, ‘Hey, we need some support for this Boone show, who do you recommend?’” said Bradley Turner. “I said, ‘Me! Let me put a band together and we’ll play fusion tunes.’ (laughing) He said, ‘Ok, but let me run it by management.’ Their management emails me and asks me, ‘What is this band called, and do you have any recordings or videos or a Facebook profile? Can you send us some more information and the name of the group?’ By this time, I had already contacted everybody who would end up in this new band and asked them if they wanted to do the show, and they all said, ‘Heck yes!’”
As Turner rose in the local music ranks after moving to Boone as a young man, he began to meet the musicians who would go on to be in Randy’s Army in the future, quickly realizing how good they were as musicians.
“It was somewhere around 2017 or 2018, and Nick Lawrence has been one of my best friends during the whole time I’ve been in Boone, and he was in the band The Drove,” said Turner. “Through coming to see Nick play, I got to see Will Trentini play as well and I’d be like, ‘Holy smokes, who is this guy?’ I was the younger kid in town without a band and I was watching the other, older guitar players and trying to figure out how to start my own group. I would always talk to Will about guitars and pedals and just try to absorb whatever knowledge I could from him. And, I didn’t know Jonathon Sale at the time, either, yet I’d go and see him play with Unaka Prong and The Drove and I was very impressed.”
Fast forward to the fall of 2022 and Turner has put his new band together, yet the group had yet to come up with a name quickly.
“I was putting off emailing Consider The Source’s management because I didn’t want to tell them that we didn’t have a name yet,” said Turner. “So, Jonathon and Will came over and we all sat down and had a brain-storming session, trying to come up with a band name. We sat there for an hour at least, shooting off random stuff and I’m saying, ‘We have to email this name tomorrow or we may not get the gig.’ Finally, we came up with ‘Randy’s Army,’ based on our friend and local music supporter Randy Henson, because we have all played with Randy and we all have this connection of jamming with his people and at his events. Randy and friends have been a big part of all of our lives for years now.”
Randy Henson has encouraged and helped out many well-known bands over the past three decades by providing the occasional practice room and creating various small, low-key festivals where they could get some stage time.
Based in the mountains of Vilas between Bethel and Boone, Henson, whose family has been in the area for at least 200 years, has worked with an impressive and long list of groups and artists that include the legendary drummer Jeff Sipe, Dobro master Billy Cardine, bassist supreme Jay Saunders, Babe Haven, Dr Bacon, Funklestiltskin, Metaphonia, Melissa Reaves, Situational Awareness, Vibrosonics, Bob Margolin, Discord, Purple School Bus, the King Bees, Southern Fried Biscuit Brothers, Merry Tanksters, Weird Treats, The Mantras, Alexa Rose, Ashley Heath, April B, Sensation of Falling, TGB, Taylor Lee, Mike Seal, The Cabin Allstars, Uncle Dave’s Band, Arachnatron, Space Canoe, Williams & Company, Adam Church Band, Wonkey Donkey, John Portela Experience, Boone Randos, Electric Veggies, The Gentri Bros, the late and great Hurricane Bob Travers, The Travers Brothership, Sam Fanthorpe, Jeremiah Brown & the Scoobers, The Drawlstrings, Heartless Gentlemen, The Drove, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Particle X, Lazer Jane, Lost Ridge Band, Roseboro Cocktail, The Three Axmen, Psylo Joe, Funk You, Marcus Klontz, Adrema and the Bushwackers, John Ray Plow, CloutChaser, Quinton LaChare, Zionville Zoo, Blake Hornsby, Tom Shirley Band, Loose Roosters, Will Easter, Trevor McKenzie and Stank Proffit, Cedar Slices, Ranford Almond, Sugarfoot, Colby Elswick, Octopush, Foxy Moron, The Daze, Kindrgarden, Peas and Carrots and many more.
“A bunch of us rented a house out by Randy when covid hit, which was the greatest place on earth to be stuck during a lockdown,” said Turner. “We’d hang out in the woods and play music. At one point, Randy was running extension cords in his front yard about 20 feet apart from each other so we could jam while still maintaining social distancing.”
While some of Henson’s more impressive past events like Boulder Bash, held way up on a mountain path, and Branch Bash, a 20-band event held in a mountain house scheduled to be demolished and rebuilt, are now in the rear-view mirror, those who used those festivals to hone their onstage skills remain appreciative.
“I think the reason why Randy’s projects have been so successful over the last 20-plus years is Randy has rules, and everybody respects Randy’s rules,” said Turner. “Because of that, it always works out. Every time you have jams or events somewhere else and there are no rules, it’s always really fun for a while, but it always ends because something negative always happens. Somebody gets mad, somebody breaks an amp, somebody drinks too much, somebody the wrong things or people into the house, or whatever. But with Randy, it’s all about mutual respect.”
More information can be found at boonesaloon.com.
