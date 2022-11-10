Ear Candy

Ear Candy is one of the more well-known a capella singing groups at Appalachian State, having won the Acapellageddon contest multiple times.

 Photo submitted

On Saturday evening, Nov. 12, the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts will once again host one of the most popular events of the year. Known simply as ‘Acapellageddon,’ this fun concert is an all-out competition between the long-established a capella student singing groups that have existed at Appalachian State University for many years.

Now back on track after the pandemic, Acapellageddon routinely sells out the Schaefer Center in Boone as music fans of all ages come to hear from eight to 10 singing groups enter the highly anticipated competition. A capella vocal groups featuring 10 to 20 singers with names like Ear Candy, One Acchord, Enharmonix, VoiceMale, Treble Attraction, Higher Ground and more all get to perform three songs in the contest, using nothing but their voices to produce lead vocals, smooth as silk harmony vocals, and hip hop rhythms underneath.

