On Saturday evening, Nov. 12, the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts will once again host one of the most popular events of the year. Known simply as ‘Acapellageddon,’ this fun concert is an all-out competition between the long-established a capella student singing groups that have existed at Appalachian State University for many years.
Now back on track after the pandemic, Acapellageddon routinely sells out the Schaefer Center in Boone as music fans of all ages come to hear from eight to 10 singing groups enter the highly anticipated competition. A capella vocal groups featuring 10 to 20 singers with names like Ear Candy, One Acchord, Enharmonix, VoiceMale, Treble Attraction, Higher Ground and more all get to perform three songs in the contest, using nothing but their voices to produce lead vocals, smooth as silk harmony vocals, and hip hop rhythms underneath.
With three songs to choose from, the music can range from classic hits to the funkiest new cuts currently found on the streaming and radio charts. Choreography is also a big part of the Acapellageddon competition as the groups have to work out dance moves and constantly moving arrangements that can bring various lead singers to the front of the pack.
While each group does have its fans, the show is old school, as in if a group steps up and picks the right songs and nails the presentation, they audience will reward them with spontaneously loud and positive responses. At the end of the performances, the judges on hand choose what group will take the title.
Ear Candy is one of the more well-known a capella singing groups at Appalachian State, having won the Acapellageddon contest multiple times. The current president of the group is Gwen Muncy, who is an App State junior majoring in Theatre Education. Hailing from Raleigh, NC, Muncy began singing at an early age in church and then moved on to perform in musicals and plays while in high school. Being a junior, she is used to the fun and the hard work that goes into being a part of an Acapellageddon competition.
“We have a musical director in the group and she arranges all of the songs from well-known artists like Ariana Grande and others and then turns them into a capella songs,” said Muncy. “We have been practicing as a group since, basically, the start of the semester and then the whole week before the competition. So, that means this week is known as our ‘Hell Week,’ and we will have a three-hour rehearsal every day. We work on both choreography and singing so that we can be really prepared for Saturday. Myself, as president of the group, and our vice president and musical director will sit down and decide on the songs we will sing. The rest of the group will suggest songs as well, but we will have the final say.”
Once the songs are picked out, then the choices turn to who will sing the lead vocals on each of the three selections chosen for the contest.
“Choosing the soloist is usually pretty fun because everyone in the group gets excited about trying out for a solo part in one of the three songs chosen for Acapellageddon,” said Muncy. “The hardest part is putting it all together, especially adding the dancing to the show. We are not really dancers, as that is not our main thing, so putting the choreography together with the music is probably our biggest struggle. So, we end up running it and running it and running it until the choreography is cemented into our brains. The whole process of it all is pretty time consuming, but it is still fun.”
With this being a college competition, each group has to deal with members leaving every year after they graduate as well as new students coming into the fold.
“We do our auditions in the fall, but this year we will probably do auditions in the spring as well,” said Muncy. “But once you are in the group, you don’t have to re-audition and you are a part of the group until you graduate. That keeps us filled with student singers that have done Acapellageddon before and will continue to do it for their entire college experience.”
Acapellageddon routinely sells out at the last minute, so buying tickets beforehand is a usually good idea, which you can do by getting a hold of the Schaefer Center box office at 828-262-4046 or go to theschaefercenter.org.
“We’re excited,” said Muncy. “Many families of the students will come to Boone for this, depending on where they are from. My family is driving in from Raleigh. During showtime, the singing groups don’t really see each other backstage, so we all get to watch the other groups before we go on. We will have literally about three minutes backstage before we go on to perform, but each group does get to do a 20-minute sound check in the afternoon before the show, and that adds another level of stress because we don’t get to do extended practices on the main stage at the Schaefer Center.”
While performing in front of 1,500 people can be stressful, Acapellageddon can be a blast as well and an event that the students will always remember.
“It is a lot of pressure, and this year, because I am president of Ear Candy, I feel a little extra pressure,” said Muncy. “We want to do something that we are proud of. Yes, we are committed to winning Acapellageddon, which would be a nice cherry on top of the experience. But, if you really worry only about winning, that just adds to the stress. I always tell our girls that as long as we go out there and do our best and have fun, that is really the main point.”
