AVERY COUNTY — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States is also a dearly held pastime for full-time and part-time residents of the High Country. Pickleball is a sport for all ages, but it is especially beloved by retirees and those with a fondness for tennis.
Pickleball is played using wooden paddles to hit a polymer ball, which is similar to a whiffle ball, back and forth over a net that is lower to the ground than it otherwise would be on a tennis court. Known as a racquet sport, Pickleball is a mishmash of table tennis, regular tennis, badminton and other similar sports, which are typically played in singles or doubles.
“Pickleball is definitely like ping pong, except you are standing on the table,” BJ Attwood, Avery County Pickleball Ambassador and one of approximately 150 players at the Linville Land Harbor Racquet Club, said.
The game was originally invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, an island a short ferry ride from Seattle. The idea for the game came about spontaneously, as inventor Joel Pritchard sought to find a way to entertain his children. He drew some chalk lines on the ground, set up an old net and found some wooden paddles. All they needed was a ball. Luckily, they found a whiffle ball in the possession of their K-9 companion. Their dog’s name: "Pickles."
People of all ages love the sport, and some even compete in the game professionally, as tournaments are held across the area and the national championships are held in Florida. Attwood describes the sport as being more strategy-based than tennis. Competitors cannot simply power their way through a game, and a short, punchy swing of the arms is usually all it takes to get in range to propel the ball over the net.
“It’s the only game around that’s a real sport where a nine-year-old can play with a 70-year-old on equal footing,” Attwood said.
Pickleball can also be rambunctious as well. In another contrast from tennis, Attwood says that Pickleball players can be rowdy and loud. Whereas, tennis players typical enjoy the sport in a quiet reverence. Attwood adds that Pickleball players often enjoy the game while “laughing their heads off.” It can also be a mellow endeavor as well, since games usually last around 15 minutes and there is little contentious debate on whether or not a ball went out of bounds.
Before you begin your pickleballing endeavor, it is always a good idea to ease into any new physical activity, as some competitors can be more intense than others. It can also be wise to go easy on others, since some players get into the sport while healing from certain injuries. Either way, Pickleball is not always about competition, as there is a warm social component to the sport as well, and players are often fond of welcoming others to the sport.
“Usually when someone is going to start playing, we give them an orientation lesson. We talk them through it. Lessons in Pickleball are free. People do not charge for Pickleball lessons. At Linville Land Harbor, we have loaner equipment. We run four to five clinics a week for people to learn how to play and get better. Pickleball players tend to help each other along the way,” Attwood said.
To dive into the finer details of the sport and get started, click to www.usapa.org.
