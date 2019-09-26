The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents ”Peter and the Starcatcher,” with script and lyrics by Rick Elice and music by Wayne Barker. The production will be staged in the Valborg Theatre on the university campus with performances at 7 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 5, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a wildly theatrical show, with characters ranging from marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes. It is a family-friendly show that playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love. This story of how a young orphan became Peter Pan is widely acknowledged as the prequel to the famous tale created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie in his 1911 classic “Peter and Wendy.” The original Broadway production won five 2012 Tony Awards and was named “Favorite Play of the Season” at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.
According to Director Teresa Lee, “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a touching and adventurous tale that highlights the importance of home, friends, family and becoming your true self. In fact, the idea of “becoming” is one of the production’s important thematic elements.
“All the characters are becoming someone else or something they long for. It is a production full of wonder, a beautiful show that has something for everyone,” Lee said, while describing the performances as “lively, irreverent and zany at times.”
The set design places the storytellers on a theatrical stage from the 1880s. Lee wants the mood of the production to be childlike, and to do that she asked the cast to, “think about the way that children play.” She said the script “makes use of imagination in such an exquisite way,” which is demonstrated through various forms of storytelling. While the play’s characters all have different destinations, they are all on the journey together. Lee cites as an example the character Molly Aster, who starts as a lonely know-it-all who uses her experience with “the boy” to become a leader. Likewise, Black Stache, the highly intelligent but malapropism-prone pirate chief relies on the empowerment of “the boy” to be a true villain because, “what’s a villain without a hero?”
The Appalachian production showcases the talents of five first-year students and five seniors, along with seven sophomores and juniors from the Department of Theatre and Dance who, according to Lee, “will sing, dance and act their way into your hearts.” The lead male role, the boy who becomes Peter Pan, is being played by junior theatre performance major Dalton Forster from Garner. First year theatre performance major Alex Rowland from Gastonia is portraying the part of Molly Aster.
Theatre faculty members Mike Helms, John Marty, and Sue Williams are designing the sets, lights, and costumes, respectively, with Hayes School of Music Professor Meg Stohlmann serving as music director and theatre professor Derek Gagnier as dialect coach. Students with major production responsibilities include junior Alex Koncsol from Charlotte as sound designer, senior Sarah Large from Dallas, N.C., as properties designer, and junior Carson Rainey from Raleigh as stage manager. All three of these students are theatre arts majors concentrating in theatre design and technology.
The Valborg Theatre is located on campus at the north side of Chapel Wilson Hall on Howard Street. The theatre entrance faces the back of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on King Street. Parking on campus in staff/faculty spots is available after 5 p.m. daily, with the Rivers Street parking deck and the College Street parking deck near Belk Library and Information Commons available after 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for faculty and staff, and $17 for adults and available in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone at 800-841-ARTS (2787), or (828) 262-4046 or online at theatreanddance.appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.