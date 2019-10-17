BURNSVILLE — When a team of actors gather to present Perish the Thought for an audience of wealthy producers, life begins to imitate art a little too well. Could it be the actors with a hunger for fans? Perhaps the uptight director? With this interactive murder mystery, you will be able to join in on the fun, and guess whodunnit!
Performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25-26. Tickets are $45, which includes catering by Twisted Laurel. Performances will be held at the historic Nu Wray Inn, located at 102 Town Square in Burnsville. Call (828) 682-2329, or stop by the inn for tickets.
For more information about Parkway Playhouse, including performances, classes and volunteer opportunities, please call (828) 682-4285 or visit the Parkway Playhouse website at www.parkwayplayhouse.com.
