Join local music lovers on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2-7 p.m. for an outdoor concert from N.C.'s well known bands, Sidewinder and Nantucket, in Blowing Rock with a chance to win a signed guitar from the bands.
For a blast from the past, Twigs restaurant parking lot is the location as it was back in the '70s and '80s. Reliving the past, Clyde's famous Garbage Burgers will be served and guests can buy Buckets of Beer in logo'd stadium buckets.
Local hotels, the Village Inn and Hillwinds in Blowing Rock, have set rooms aside for guests who need accommodations for Sunday night. Ask for the PB Scott's discount when you call. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at www.paypal.me/PBScottsRoundUp or at the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.