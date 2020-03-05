During a monthly game night at Basil’s Restaurant, owners of the Dragon’s Den store in Boone recognized two notable community members who contributed greatly to the comic book and superhero culture that’s present in Boone today.
Russ Seamster and Josh Shields presented customized coins to former owners of Dragon’s Den, Mark Hayes and Kevin Tutterow, on Feb. 24. The men hope to make this an annual occurrence in which hobby enthusiasts from the community will nominate and vote on who should receive Challenge Coins for recognition.
“The Challenge Coin is something that’s been created by veterans to commemorate special events,” said Seamster. “We’re giving these to commemorate special people — people that do special things for the community without asking for anything in return.”
Of Tutterow’s contributions to the local gaming community, Seamster said he has “shown up to every store in the area” and “committed more resources than the average person” including game miniatures, board materials and terrain materials that he often leaves at the store for the community to use.
Hayes was honored for being a fundamental proprietor of the Dragon’s Den and an advocate for inclusivity within the gaming community. Many guests at the Feb. 24 ceremony and regulars of the Dragon’s Den gaming events recalled Hayes from their childhood and the important role he played in encouraging them in a variety of ways.
“It’s quite frankly because of Mark Hayes … that we’ve rebuilt the community basically from scratch. If it wasn’t for his influence, his positive attitude and … (him) being such a positive role model for all of the hobby enthusiasts in the community, that community that we have in the new Dragon’s Den wouldn’t exist. And we owe this man,” said Seamster, “for that in particular.”
Hayes’ influence in the community goes further than only his legacy at the Dragon’s Den.
Roman Presnell recalled growing up in Boone when the Dragon’s Den was above Skate World.
“With you, I always felt important. You found my love of performance, my love of comics, and my love of art, nurtured and developed my sense of imagination and my sense of creativity,” Roman said, noting that many other community members feel the same way toward Hayes. “Thank you for changing our lives.”
Following the presentation of the Challenge Coins, the group took to the board games that had been brought to the restaurant from the store. The group’s top pick was Villainous, a Disney role-playing game where the players’ objective is to achieve objectives and goals of specific Disney villains such as Prine John (Robin Hood), Jafar (Aladdin) and Ursula (The Little Mermaid).
At the Dragon’s Den store in Boone, visitors can find an assortment of cooperative and competitive board games, role-playing game guides and accessories, collectible trading cards such as Yu-Gi-Oh! and Magic the Gathering, older gaming systems, and various comic books, both volumes from older series and new ones.
Seamster and Shields have been at the head of the Dragon’s Den venture for just more than a year, and the business partners have learned many lessons since its beginning.
“The store was pitifully empty when we first opened, and now we literally don’t have enough space to fit everything we want to,” Shields said, adding that marketing for the store and customer service both had learning curves that the two of them are getting closer to mastering.
“We really strive to have inclusivity. We want it to be a place where people are comfortable. We have a lot of people come in, and they just say that they like ‘the vibe.’ It’s hard to really quantify that, but if that’s what people are getting, that’s what we want,” said Shields.
To achieve that atmosphere, Seamster and Shields “try to be very personable” and open, and they’ve also put basic “ground rules” in place for regulars and visitors to the Dragon’s Den, encouraging all patrons to be polite and inclusive.
In the long term, Shields said that eventually new space is going to be a priority.
“We want to continue to build and improve community interaction,” he said.
Dragon’s Den hosts multiple events each month, including its game night at Basil’s from 5-9 p.m. on the last Monday of each month.
Learn more about the Dragon’s Den store, community and offerings by visiting the store at 643 Greenway Road, Suite O, in Boone or visiting its Facebook page.
