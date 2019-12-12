BURNSVILLE — This holiday season, Parkway Playhouse will present “Jingle All the Parkway,” a winter-holiday themed showcase and variety show. This family friendly event will feature each of Parkway’s Conservatory classes, as well as some community performers, the Parkway Players and Get the Hook Improv Comedy Troupe. Each performance will feature a variety of styles of entertainment including dramatic scenes, improvisation, singing and dancing.
Performances will be held on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. Tickets are $5 at the door and can be purchased one hour before each show. Performances are at the historic Parkway Playhouse theatre, located at 202 Green Mountain Drive in Burnsville.
For more information about Parkway Playhouse, including performances, classes and volunteer opportunities, call (828) 682-4285 or visit the Parkway Playhouse website at www.parkwayplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.