BURNSVILLE — Parkway Playhouse will be holding auditions for the first production of the 2020 Junior Season, Frozen JR. The auditions will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2-5 p.m. at the Mountain Heritage Center located at 113 Green Mountain Drive in Burnsville. Auditions are open to anyone between the ages 8-18, as long as they are registered for at least one of Parkway Playhouse’s Conservatory classes by the audition date.
Those auditioning must prepare a monologue that is from 45 seconds to 1 minute in length, a 16-32 bar cut of a musical theatre or Disney song and be prepared to participate in a group dance audition. All those auditioning should plan to stay for the entire duration.
Rehearsals will begin the following day, Jan. 27. The rehearsal schedule will be from 5-6:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday, and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. each Sunday. Performances will take place on May 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 6:30 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on May 10 and May 17. With questions, contact the director, Hunter Taylor, at htaylor@parkwayplayhouse.com.
For more information about Parkway Playhouse, including performances, classes and volunteer opportunities, call (828) 682-4285 or visit the Parkway Playhouse website at www.parkwayplayhouse.com.
