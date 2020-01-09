The Open Mic group that hosts a monthly meeting in partnership with the Watauga County Public Library is accepting poetry submissions from Watauga County high school students.
From now until March 2, students from the county’s high schools or home school programs may submit their poetry including free verse, ballads, sonnets, lyric, narrative and haiku poetry. This is the first Poetry Award offered by Open Mic and the Watauga County Public Library.
The Poetry Award judge is Joseph Bathanti, a former North Carolina Poet Laureate (2012-2014). The winning student poet will be awarded at the April 2 Open Mic event at the Watauga County Public Library located at 140 Queen St. in Boone.
Submissions should include the student’s grade, school name or home school name, and phone number. Entries or questions can be emailed to Maryrose Carroll at maryrose.carroll@gmail.com. Entries can also be mailed as “Poetry Award” to the Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen St. Boone, NC 20807.
