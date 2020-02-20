BOONE — The Open Mic group that hosts a monthly meeting at the Watauga County Public Library is still accepting poetry submissions from Watauga County high school students.
Until March 2, students from the county’s high schools or home school programs may submit their poetry for a chance to win the Open Mic’s first Poetry Award, which will be presented to the student by former North Carolina Poet Laureate Joseph Bathanti at the April 2 Open Mic meeting.
Genres acceptable for submission includes free verse, ballads, sonnets, lyric, narrative and haiku poetry.
Submissions should include the student’s grade, school name or home school name, and phone number. Entries or questions can be emailed to Maryrose Carroll at maryrose.carroll@gmail.com. Entries can also be mailed as “Poetry Award” to the Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen St. Boone, NC 20807.
