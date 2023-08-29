On the same page literary festival logo.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — Are you a lover of books? Are you a lover of North Carolina authors? If you answered “yes” to either, or both, of these questions, mark your calendar to attend the 16th annual On the Same Page Literary Festival.

This five-day event is co-sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe Regional Library, along with support from Skyline/Skybest Communications and Page Turners. It celebrates the written word across several genres.

  

