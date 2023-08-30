BANNER ELK — This year, Lees-McRae College Theatre Arts will be presenting “The Toxic Avenger,” “Language of Angels,” and “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” three very different productions that are sure to challenge and delight student performers and audience members alike.
Kicking off with “The Toxic Avenger” will start the season on a fun and playful note. The campy show, which has often been compared to “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Little Shop of Horrors,” is equal parts over-the-top comedy and social commentary. The show tells the story of Toxie, née Melvin Ferd the Third, an aspiring earth scientist who falls into a vat of toxic waste during his quest to clean up the pollution problem in New Jersey. Melvin emerges with superhuman strength and a mutant body and is deemed “Toxie” by the blind librarian he is in love with.
