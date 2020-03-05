In the tradition of many troubadours of the past, guitarist, singer and songwriter Tina Collins has performed in many places across the country and around the world.
Collins’ journey to Asheville, where she is now based, began in a suburb of Cincinnati called Anderson Township. After graduating from Turpin High School there, Collins’ studies led her to Germany, and that is when she began to take music seriously. She did play some open mic nights back in Ohio, but it was on the streets of Heidelberg where she first performed music professionally, busking on the street while studying German language and culture at a local university.
“At that point, I was beginning to write my own songs while studying abroad,” said Collins. “So, I was playing some of my original tunes while also learning songs written by artists I was inspired by like Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell and Ani DiFranco. There was a very lively busking scene in Heidelberg, so it was a lot of fun to be a part of it. In the downtown area of Heidelberg there is a whole pedestrian-only section of street where cars are not allowed, so that made it really cool.”
Collins then found her way to the desert of New Mexico.
“I really began to play out as a professional musician in 2008 in Taos, N.M.,” said Collins. “Taos is considered high desert so the temperatures only got up to 90 degrees in the summer. There was a pretty small music scene there as Taos is a town of only about 7,000 people. Not a lot of the bigger music acts come through there on tour, but there is a cool local scene there, especially at a place called The Taos Inn located right in the center of town.”
When her father moved to Asheville, Collins soon followed, and that was when she met her future wife and musical partner Quetzal Jordan in 2009. The couple soon formed the band Tina and Her Pony, with Collins on guitar, tenor ukulele and vocals and Jordan on cello and vocals. The indie Appalachian Folk duo continues to tour and record every year.
Every once in a while, Collins performs as a solo act in conjunction with the N.C. Songsmiths organization. The tour brings some of the best talent in the region to various towns throughout the Tar Heel State. In Boone, there is an official weekly concert by N.C. Songsmith artists at The Local on Monday nights.
Once Collins arrived in western North Carolina, she fell in love with the Asheville music scene and the surrounding geography.
“I love the beauty of the mountains out west, but I am really into plants and I’m really into birds and I think that there is so much more biodiversity in our mountains here that feels really rich to me,” said Collins. “I love the Appalachian Mountains and I fell in love with the mountain culture and Appalachian music. The only guitar lessons I have ever taken were bluegrass guitar lessons, so I have a little bit of that basic bluegrass knowledge and sound in my guitar playing. I also through-hiked the Appalachian Trail in 2006 from Maine to Georgia, so that was truly an intimate look at the Appalachian Mountains. I actually wrote an entire album on that trip, which became my 2009 recording called “Journey Onward.” So, comparing the two mountain chains, I’m an Appalachian Mountain girl, if you ask me.”
Collins has been a steady resident of Asheville for about 7 years now and despite the town’s growth in recent times, she still views the music scene there as a positive.
“I don’t think the Asheville scene will ever get too crowded,” said Collins. “The music scene there is a really great thing because there are more musicians there now and more venues of all kinds as well. There are more brewery gigs and coffee shop gigs and more ticketed concert venues opening up. I think that is a good thing because it allows us to diversify a little bit and there really is room for everybody. I have always found the music scene here to be very friendly and collaborative, and I have not seen that change so far.”
Collins has only been in Boone a couple of times before, yet she did cross paths with our local legend Doc Watson on more than one occasion through the years.
“I saw Doc Watson play live a couple of times,” said Collins. “I saw him perform at the RockyGrass Festival in Colorado, and I believe I saw him at MerleFest one year as well, somewhere around 2006 or 2007. I think that he would have been impressive at any age, but to see him play like heck in his older years was impressive. I have yet to see Doc’s statue on King Street in Boone, but I’d like to, because I love Doc Watson.”
