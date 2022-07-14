BOONE — The world premiere of Mutz-Mag: An Appalachian Tale for Children, by Clarinda Ross, will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 on the stage of the Daniel Boone Amphitheater at Horn in the West.
It will run every Saturday through Aug. 6.
Mutz-Mag is a folktale in the Appalachian oral tradition, but unlike many familiar folktales, this one features, “a smart little girl with gumption who listens and pays attention. It is an adventure full of action and fantastical characters; it's going to be very fun”, said playwright Clarinda Ross.
The adventurous heroine of the tale, Mutz-Mag, will use her cunning, her kindness, and her trusty Case® knife, as she navigates encounters with royalty, a witch and a giant.
The children who attend will be treated to an immersive and interactive theater experience as they sit on the stage amongst the actors as the story unfolds.
“The tale uses the concept of norration, a combination of the word oration and narration, a term used by folklorists. The Norrator will address the audience directly but will also have the freedom to move in and out of the action, assisting where needed,” Ross said.
The experience will be reminiscent of gathering at the feet of grandmothers across generations as they spin their tales, but this time the characters come to life on the stage.
The intergenerational cast features actors from the current production of Horn in the West plus local teacher, and well-known storyteller, Beth Carrin as the Norrator. Director Julie A. Richardson hopes the production of Mutz-Mag serves to rekindle the annual tradition of children's theater as part of the Horn in the West summer experience.
“I enjoy creating a new piece," Richardson said. "We started developing the script in late winter, and we have this interacting show that lets the actors and audience use their imagination. It's amazing.”
Show dates are July 16, 23, 30 and Aug 6. All shows begin at 11 a.m. on the stage at Horn in the West. Tickets are $7 and sold at the Hickory Ridge History Museum gift shop. Bring a blanket or something to sit on on the stage. Parents and caregivers are welcome to watch the show from the seats in the amphitheater if they prefer.
“If you tell it, and tell it well, people will go with you, so we hope you will come along and go with Mutz-Mag on her journey,” Ross said.
