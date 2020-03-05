WEST JEFFERSON — The music lineup for the 2020 Christmas in July Festival in Downtown West Jefferson, which will be held on July 3 and 4, has been confirmed with many returning performers, as well as some new ones.
Returning to the festival again this year are annual favorites which includes Wayne Henderson, rising bluegrass stars Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, The Lucky Strikes Orchestra playing a variety of jazz & swing, Watauga County’s Amantha Mill bluegrass band, local Ashe County group Restless playing a variety of classic rock & cover songs, and the Blue Ridge piano man himself, Jeff Little.
Other performers for 2020 include a reunion of Ashe County’s own Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band.
Ashe County locals Steve Lewis, Eric Hardin and Josh Scott will also perform together on the main stage.
New to the festival this year, a band that will surely entertain the crowd, is the Special Occasion Band from Kernersville.
The highly energetic band will perform a variety of beach, Motown and shag music creating a Fourth of July downtown block party celebration to end the event.
The festival will also feature the homecoming of two Ashe County natives who will both be performing on the main stage this year.
Nashville country music artist Tim Elliott will be hitting the stage on the evening of Friday, July 3 to perform a hometown show.
Elliott is a two-time Carolina Music Awards Country Artist of the Year, a Music Row Discovery Award Winner, has over 1 million music streams and has released several singles to country radio including his current single entitled “I Got You.”
Rising country music star and native of West Jefferson, Taylon Hope Miller, will be rforming at the festival on Saturday, July 4.
A singer, songwriter and musician, Miller has released several albums and has been featured in both Billboard Magazine and Music Row Magazine. She has also performed on the Grand Ole Opry and regularly performs at Dolly Parton’s DreamMore resort. Her third self-titled album is available now.
Live music is scheduled to begin during the afternoon of July 3 at from 3-9:30 p.m. during the festival kick-off event of music, food, Farmers Market and street dance.
Musical acts slated to perform Friday evening and afternoon include:
Restless from 3 until 4:15 p.m.
The Lucky Strikes Orchestra from 5:15 until 6:30 p.m.
Amantha Mill from 6:45 until 8:00 p.m.
Tim Elliott from 8:15 until 9:30 p.m.
The music will continue all-day Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7:15 p.m.
The entire festival is open and includes arts and craft vendors, food vendors, nonprofits, street performers, children’s activities, a community stage, a farmers market and historical war reenactments in West Jefferson Park.
Musical acts slated to perform on Saturday include:
Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band from 9 until 10:15 a.m.
Liam Purcell & Cane Miller Road from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m.
Taylor Hope Miller from noon until 1:15 p.m.
Eric Hardin, Steve Lewis and Josh Scott from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m.
Wayne Henderson & Friends from 3 until 4 p.m.
Jeff Little Trio from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m.
Special Occasion Band from 6 until 7:15 p.m.
For more information about this year’s festival, visit the website at www.christmasinjuly.info or follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cijfestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.