Join the Watauga Community Band for a lively, festive tribute to the season at the Watauga High School auditorium at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The band’s director, Bill Winkler, will conduct the band in a variety of Christmas music, both religious and secular. Selections include “A Canadian Brass Christmas,” arranged by Luther Henderson, “Celtic Carol,” arranged by Robert W. Smith, and “The Bells of Christmas,” by Robert Longfield. Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” will also be featured. This is a free concert, and everyone is welcome to attend.
The band, with more than 60 active members, is a volunteer organization that began in 1986. Its mission is to entertain the High Country community with multiple concerts during the summer in the Blowing Rock gazebo, Fourth of July celebrations, local campgrounds and other venues. The band collaborates with the Military Officers Association to honor veterans on Memorial Day and Veterans Day at the Boone Mall.
The free concert is expected to last about an hour. For more information about the band and how to join, visit the band’s website at www.wataugacommunity.band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.