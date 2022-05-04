WILKESBORO — Following a two year hiatus from typical programming, Wilkesboro, North Carolina's MerleFest's returned to its traditional spring weekend.
Taking place from Thursday April 28 to Sunday May 1, Merlefest brought "traditional plus" music back to its longstanding spring weekend after cancelling in 2020 and modifying in 2021.
As the primary fundraiser for Wilkes Community College's WCC Foundation which supports scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs. Merlefest hosts a variety of small businesses, non-profits and college organizations as vendors selling food, clothing, outdoor equipment and more.
Across 12 stages, 95 bands and individual musicians preformed, ranging from top-selling artists to local groups. Well-known names like Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass, Rissi Palmer and Old Crow Medicine Show bring the about 80,000 people to the festival each year, but the opportunities for beginning musicians is one of the festivals main draws.
Merlefest's commitment to building up starting musicians is seen as groups gather at the "pickin' tents" and awards are given out to emerging artists. The Burnett Sisters Band, from Boone, won the 2022 Merlefest Band Competition after competing against seven other groups on April 30.
Merlefest guest Tom Bellenger has been to the festival for over 30 years, attending as both a performer and audience members.
"The first six string banjo I ever touched was at Merlefest and now I own three of them," said Bellenger.
Due to the number of bands, attendants are likely to be introduced to musicians they had not heard of before.
"We've been coming for a long time," said Charlie Baker, Merlefest guest. "The thing I love about it is every year there is someone I don't know about who I end up absolutely loving."
For more information, visit www.merlefest.org.
