On Saturday afternoon, June 8, the white tent at the north end of Depot Street in downtown Boone was blowing up. The Boonerang Music and Arts Festival was already described as a success as the crowd, the live music and infectious positive vibes surrounding the event were undeniable.
What was coming true at this inaugural High Country celebration of arts and jams was the fulfillment of the festival’s name, Boonerang, which describes the phenomena of folks who come to Boone and its natural surroundings — either through attending Appalachian State University or by growing up here — and then leaving the area to make a living somewhere else only to return when their careers can be adapted to mountain life.
The center of attention in the white tent at Boonerang was the amazing singer and guitarist Melissa Reaves, who made her bones here in the music scene of Boone many years ago yet also resides in Bisbee, Arizona. As her rock, soul and improvisational funk music filled the stage, the crowd was large, on their feet and dancing to the happy sounds of their local musical hero. Ripping it up onstage with Reaves were Dustin Hofsess on guitar, Jon Price on bass, Tim Roberts on drums and special guest Mike Runyon on keyboards.
“At Boonerang, there were so many people there that I hadn’t seen in forever,” said Runyon. “I’m setting up my equipment to play with Melissa Reaves and I run into people I haven’t seen in 20 years. (Boone Cultural Resources Director) Mark Freed hit it out of the park with Boonerang. On a side note, I teach Mark’s kids how to play the piano and the whole family is very talented and dear to me. After Boonerang, I couldn’t stop texting Mark, letting him know how great it was as it made us all feel revitalized. It was the soul of the event, as everybody was there and everyone had that energy and was giving it to everyone else. It was a big success for our community.”
Three days after Boonerang, Runyon was in London, beginning his tour as a member of the Marcus King Band. To put it simply, King has been a phenomenon since he appeared on the music scene about seven years ago or so and began his rise to the top of the blues rock world. So, it was quite the whirlwind for Runyon to experience multiple musical highs on two continents with both Reaves and King.
First things first, Runyon breaks down the musical genius of Melissa Reaves.
“Melissa is literally, hands down, one of the best musicians I’ve ever met,” said Runyon. “Especially, with her grasp of improvisation, honestly, she reminds me of Marcus King as she is an entertainer as much as she is an artist that goes for it musically. A far as her ability to improvise, she doesn’t have any fear. It’s there for most of us as we all have a little anxiety sometimes, but if that is there for Melissa, she doesn’t show it. We love that and live for that, as in living on the cusp, as she will call you for gigs and just say, ‘Hey, come play with me,’ with no rehearsal. So, we have all worked real hard on being improvisors as well as composers. I love Melissa to death. As to why more people don’t know about her nationally and around the world, I would say maybe it is a matter of location. She is enjoying her life in Bisbee and Boone. That is kind of how I’ve always been, too, as in you are in the High Country and you just think that life is good.”
Runyon’s collaboration with King means another local High Country artist making big strides in the music business.
Oddly enough, Runyon’s story begins in that same London town where he was born almost four decades ago.
Runyon’s parents lived in the UK at the time of his birth, with his father working for General Electric. Then, the company transferred the family to Hickory. After spending years performing in piano competitions from an early age until adulthood, Runyon enrolled at Appalachian State University after getting a scholarship for classical piano.
As the years went by, however, he became interested in jazz, rock and funk. But those genres of music required the ability to improvise on your instrument, which is virtually unheard of in the classical music world. Undaunted, Runyon met some great local musicians that helped him make the transition.
“I went to (local jazz musician and App State professor) Todd Wright and said, ‘I want to join the jazz program. I love musicians like Chic Corea and Bill Evans and I want to learn it,’” said Runyon. “I still love classical music, but I got hit hard by jazz. I asked Todd if I could join the university jazz band and he said,’ Ok, come play for me.’ I did and he said,’ No, it’s not good.’ So, I had to work harder to switch over as it is not inherent to be able to play another big style of music just because you are a musician. But I got lucky and was eventually able to join both the Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 bands at the university.”
Another local musician that helped Runyon’s musical transition was local educator and guitar great Andy Page.
“I would credit that change in playing music to Andy Page,” said Runyon. “I went to see Andy play one night and I eventually played a gig with his group Andy Page and Friends. I also played with Melissa and Doug James at that time, trying to build up the building blocks while performing with those great artists. After a few gigs together, Andy asked me to join the band Bafoodus. All of it was a matter of spending a lifetime in the practice room on the 4th floor at the Hayes School of Music at App State. I would sit in there and basically, I had to have it and I wanted it, and because I had so many great people pushing me along, I practiced for many hours.”
Runyon would play with different bands over the years including Metaphonia and Major Magic. At the same time, he did his share of High Country day jobs, from working at restaurants such as Portofino’s and Louisiana Purchase to running the weed eater with local landscaper Gerald Goddard.
“Gerald is a good friend and I’ve known him for a long time and I love landscaping,” said Runyon. “He was a part of it, too, as he got me into the real world by saying, ‘Come on, son. Get up, get out of bed, let’s get out there and fight the fight.’ I call him my second dad. He taught me a lot of stuff with tough love. And, I’m a Jedi with that weed eater. But, I was landscaping with Gerald when I got a text asking me, ‘Would you be willing to play with Marcus King tomorrow at the Lockn’ Music Festival?’”
The next thing you know, Runyon is being asked to sign up and tour with King. He recently performed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Now they are touring Europe on the heels of King’s latest release called “Young Blood,” produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.
For Runyon, who now spends his off time on six acres in Ashe County with his fiancé’ Joni Ray, who is the Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council, being asked to be a part of King’s band and tour have proved to be a dream come true for this High Country keyboard whiz. “I’ve always wanted to play in big venues,” Runyon admits.
But now that he is doing so, with the future looking bright, Runyon plans on traveling the world with these Blue Ridge Mountains always on the horizon.
