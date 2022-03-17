BOONE – As a 5-year-old, Dylan Innes hated playing piano. His mother put him in lessons, but as a little kid, there were countless other things that he would rather be doing. He felt the same animosity when his mother wanted him to audition for the school musical in middle school.
In a turn of events, Innes, a senior music industry major at Appalachian State, is now incredibly grateful that he was nudged in the direction of music. After learning how to play guitar during 8th grade for his school’s production of “Grease”, Innes was captivated.
Songwriting has evolved into an outlet for Innes. Drawing inspiration from his day-to-day life, he writes and performs songs that showcase what he calls his authentic self.
“I try to write about it in an honest way,” Innes said. “I try not to make it sound cool.”
Even though he says it sounds corny, Innes said his songs expose himself and display his flaws.
“I just kind of just write about the day-to-day stuff that goes on, you know, relationships or how I’m feeling or whatnot,” he said. “That’s generally where I draw influence from topics wise.”
When he first began writing music in high school, Innes ran into a problem. “I just pretty much thought you just hit record and like a great song would come out,” he said. “And then you try it out like dang, this is not good.”
With some practice, that problem began to improve greatly.
His current songwriting process begins with Innes messing around on the guitar and finding a chord progression that he likes. “When I’m driving, or if I’m just doing random stuff, I’ll just think of a phrase, I’m like, ‘oh, that sounds cool’,” Innes said.
After writing the phrase down and coming back to it later, he puts the lyrics together with the chord progression, and an original Dylan Innes song is born.
Playing in venues around Boone such as Legends and Boone Saloon, Innes has amassed a bit of a following on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
Innes describes Boone as its own little self-contained music industry, and he’s not wrong. Within Boone, live music can be found every single week – from bars to restaurants to house shows.
“I like playing everywhere,” Innes said. “I pretty much say yes to everything.”
But according to Innes, leaving Boone in an attempt to play elsewhere can quickly become a reality check.
“You can be really well known in Boone, but then send a booking email to a venue that’s outside of town,” he said.
Being hit with “no” isn’t uncommon for Innes.
“Probably for every ‘yes’ I get, I probably get 25 ‘no’s’,” he said. “It’s just like a numbers game, really just being resilient, and handling rejection.”
After watching an interview with Canadian interviewer John Ruskin, otherwise known as Nardwuar, Innes noted that Ruskin said that sometimes you just have to ask, and if you really want it you can’t be afraid to ask.
“I kind of took that to heart,” Innes said. “I’ll just email places and be like, ‘Hey, I see that blank doesn’t have an opener. Here’s like a link to my stuff’.”
This strategy has turned out to be a good one for Innes, with opportunities to open for some bigger names such as Sam Burchfield.
Innes is releasing a new song called “Nurse Jackie (Intensive Care)” on March 18.
“I was watching the show ‘Nurse Jackie,’ and it kind of inspired me to write something in relation to this relationship I was having,” Innes said.
Innes’ music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
