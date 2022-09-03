VALLE CRUCIS – “Tennessee’s Premier Traditional Irish Band,” Four Leaf Peat from Knoxville in the Volunteer State, will make their highly-anticipated return engagement to the High Country as part of the Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

It will mark their first performance since they dazzled a standing-room-only audience in 2018.

