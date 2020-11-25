Sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association and Watauga County Public Library Friends of the Library are Sigmon Theatricals:
DR. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Friday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., LIVE on Facebook
He’s mean! He’s green! He’s coming to steal Christmas! Everyone’s favorite grouch comes by for a visit in this musical romp including laugh out loud comedy and silliness. The best part is that this fully immersive virtual experience allows you to interact in real time with all of the characters. We promise your heart will grow three sizes!
The Christmas Carol
Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. on Facebook
Travel alongside award-winning actor, illusionist, and storyteller Caleb Sigmon in this tour-de-force, one-man theatrical spectacle as you’re transported to a bitterly chilly Christmas Eve night. Sigmon plays all of the characters we know and love, embodying Scrooge, Marley, Tiny Tim and a lifetime of Christmas memories in Dickens’ classic tale of redemption, charity and love. The production features incredible storytelling, magical effects, puppetry and imagination that will have the entire family on the edge of their seats.
Expedition North Pole
Friday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m., LIVE on Facebook
Join Santa Claus himself on a whirlwind journey to the North Pole! Step inside the magical toy shop with your own elf guide as they work on new inventions, meet Mrs. Claus in her kitchen where you’ll learn the secret to her special cookie, and snuggle up by the fire as Santa relives the most magical night ever in his special rendition of: “The Night Before Christmas!” The best part is that this fully immersive virtual experience allows you to interact in real time with all of the characters. Experience Christmas magic like never before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.