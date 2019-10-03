The High Country is in for a treat as Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents The David Childers Trio on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone. This “Carolina Native Songster” concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter David Childers, a resident of Mount Holly, will be joined by Korey Dudley on bass and David Niblock on acoustic guitar to round out the trio.
Directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website at www.mountainhomemusic.org/.
