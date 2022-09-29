VALLE CRUCIS — Highlighting the community theme of the Valle Country Fair coming up on Saturday, Oct. 15, more than one quarter of the more than 150 exhibitors chosen to sell their creations at the 44th annual festival live and work in Watauga County.

Merchandise available from the 37 Watauga artists and artisans range from creations fashioned in traditional media like glass, wood and clay to pieces imagined in the most up-to-the-minute media like river rock, wearable art, and upcycled objects.

