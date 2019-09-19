Vista-View Program — Sept. 21
Meet at the Jefferson Overlook at 2 p.m. Come up to the Jefferson overlook (3rd overlook) and view three states while you learn about the surrounding mountain tops that you can see from Mt. Jefferson.
Painting in the Park (Take a child outside) — Sept. 28
Meet at the Mt. Jefferson picnic area at 2 p.m. Come up for an hour of creativity and try your hand at painting. A free canvas to take home will be provided for each participant. Tempera paint and brushes will also be provided as long as supplies last. No experience necessary. This program is for all ages.
Take A Child Outside Hike — Sept. 29
Meet at Mt. Jefferson’s picnic area at 2 p.m. Take a break and get outside. This is a great chance to break up the routine and take the kids outdoors. Bring the family for a one-mile hike to Luther Rock on the very top of Mt. Jefferson. We will view the seasonal changes and astounding views while we hike across the mountain.
