With questions regarding any of the programs at Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area, call the Park Office at (336) 246-9653.
Fall Anniversary Party — Oct. 12
Join us at noon at the picnic shelter for this free event. We will have live old-time music from Ellie Kirby & Friends. We will be serving some yummy Mt. Jefferson anniversary cake,there will be a guided nature hike, and some crafts while enjoying the wonderful fall colors.
Mt. Jefferson Geology Hike — Oct. 13, Oct. 27
This fall, come up to the mountain and enjoy the views and hike along the ridgeline with a ranger. On Oct. 13 and Oct. 27, beginning at 2 p.m., meet at the picnic area for a basic geology hike. This will be a good opportunity to become familiar with the local geology and experience this mountain’s story. We will be on the ridgeline for most of this one-mile hike. Please wear appropriate shoes and bring a jacket too.
Night Hike — Oct. 18
Are you ready for an outdoor adventure? Meet the park ranger at 7 p.m. at the Park Office for a one mile hike along the ridgeline out to Luther Rock. Bring a small flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. Parts of this hike are considered strenuous and hiking at night can be physically challenging. This program is designed for all ages with good basic hiking skills. Children younger than 7 are welcome but must be closely supervised.
Fall Season Hike — Oct. 19
Meet a park ranger at 2 p.m. at the First Overlook on Mt. Jefferson and take in the fall color. This is a great opportunity to ask questions about the surrounding landscape, and let the kids ask questions about the park too. This hike will be around one mile round trip. Please wear sturdy shoes.
Fall Painting on the Mountain — Oct. 20
The fall season offers amazing views on Mt. Jefferson. Join us at 2 p.m. for the legendary seasonal change. Come up for an hour of creativity and try your hand at painting the fall colors. A free canvas to take home will be provided for each participant. Tempera paints and brushes will also be provided as long as supplies last. No experience necessary. This program is for adults and children.
Trees and Tees (Paint Your Own T-Shirt) — Oct. 26
Make your very own fall season tee shirt design using leaves and fabric medium. Participants will create t-shirt designs using natural materials (leaves) and fabric paints. Tee shirt and paint will be provided as long as supplies last!
