With questions regarding any of the programs at Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area, call the Park Office at (336) 246-9653.
Night Hike — Nov. 8
Join a group of hike leaders at 5 p.m. at the picnic area for a guided Night Hike. This hike will be strenuous in some areas and is on the ridgeline. Young children must be closely supervised. The hike will be guided by recreation management students from ASU. Bring a flashlight and a cold weather attire.
Luther Rock Nature Hike — Nov. 9
Meet a ranger at the picnic area at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 for a one-mile hike to Luther Rock’s viewing area. Come and explore some of the park’s most amazing vistas as you make your way along a mountain ridgeline.
Climate Tower Hike — Nov. 10, Nov. 30
Are you interested in climate change and green house gasses? Join rangers for a hike to the climate tower to discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback and green house gasses. The hike will end at the summit where participants can examine the climate data sensors and tower. Meet a hike leader at the picnic area at 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Thanksgiving Nature Hike — Nov. 28
Meet a park ranger at 2 p.m. at the picnic area on Mt. Jefferson to go outdoors and walk on a mountain top. Participants will be mostly discussing Mount Jefferson’s ridgeline. This is a one-mile hike focusing on local history, stories and vistas.
