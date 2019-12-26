Each of these programs, hosted by the Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area, are free and open to the public. To learn more about any of these events, call (336) 246-9653.
First Day Hike
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 — Meet at 2 p.m.
At the Picnic Area Meet at the picnic area for a nature hike to bring in the New Year. Come and explore the path to Luther Rock in 2019. This mountain hike will be 1-mile hike round trip. Wear sturdy shoes.
Luther Rock Nature Hike
Saturday, Jan. 4 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Meet the park ranger for a 1-mile hike to Luther Rock outcrop. Come and explore some of the park’s most amazing views along the mountain ridgeline. Wear sturdy shoes.
Climate Tower Hike
Saturday, Jan. 11 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Join park rangers for a hike to the Climate Tower. We will discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback and Greenhouse gasses. Our hike will end at the summit where we examine the climate data sensors and tower.
Geology Hike
Sunday, Jan. 12 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Several types of geological formations will be seen on this mountain hike. We will also peer into the connections that exist between the soil, rocks, and plants. Join us on this Appalachian Mountain hike. Wear appropriate shoes or boots.
Climate Tower Hike
Saturday, Jan. 18 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Join park rangers for a hike to the Climate Tower. We will discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback, and Greenhouse gasses. Our hike will end at the summit where we examine the climate data sensors and tower.
Don’t overlook the Overlooks
Sunday, Jan. 19 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the First Overlook
Meet a ranger for a driving tour of each of the three parking lot overlooks. We will discuss park and local history as we enjoy the distant views that make up a vast ocean of mountains.
Luther Rock Nature Hike
Saturday, Jan. 25 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Meet the park ranger for a 1-mile hike to Luther Rock outcrop. Come and explore some of the park’s most amazing views along the mountain ridgeline. Wear sturdy shoes.
Climate Tower Hike
Sunday, Jan. 26 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Join park rangers for a hike to the Climate Tower. We will discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback, and Greenhouse gasses. Our hike will end at the summit where we examine the climate data sensors and tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.