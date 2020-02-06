Each of these programs, hosted by the Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area, are free and open to the public. To learn more about any of these events, call (336) 246-9653 or email mount.jefferson@ncparks.gov.
Luther Rock Nature Hike
Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 16 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Meet the park ranger for a 1-mile hike to Luther Rock outcrop. Come and explore some of the park’s most amazing views along the mountain ridgeline. Wear sturdy shoes.
Climate Tower Hike
Saturday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 15 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Join park rangers for a hike to the Climate Tower. We will discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback and Greenhouse gasses. Our hike will end at the summit where we examine the climate data sensors and tower.
Geology Hike
Sunday, Feb. 23 — Meet at 2 p.m. at the Picnic Area
Several types of geological formations will be seen on this mountain hike. Participants will also peer into the connections that exist between the soil, rocks and plants. Join us on this Appalachian Mountain hike. Wear appropriate shoes or boots.
Learn about the park
Saturday, Feb. 29 — Meet inside the park office
Meet a ranger for an introduction to some of the new programs being offered by N.C. State Parks. Pick-up a new free parks passport, check out the 100-mile challenge, learn about the park’s mission, new projects and properties. The park office is located at 1481 Mount Jefferson State Park Road in West Jefferson.
