I recently watched a Netflix original series titled “Hollywood.” It offered a glamorous (but factualized) look at Tinsel Town during its Golden Age (roughly 1915-1963). That got me thinking about other notable movies about Hollywood.
Here are my top 10 favorites:
10. “Hail Caesar” (2015) — The Cohen Brothers offer this send-up of Hollywood in the good old days. George Clooney leads the charge as a bumbling movie star; Josh Brolin steps out as a studio fixer. What’s to fix? Just a minor kidnapping! Nominated for an Oscar.
9. “Ed Wood” (1994) — Yes, Ed was the worst filmmaker ever. After all, he gave us “Plan 9 From Outer Space.” But this cross-dresser aspired to be part of Hollywood’s elite. Tim Burton directs Johnny Depp (again) in this homage to bad movies. Won 2 Oscars.
8. “A Star Is Born” (1954) — Judy Garland made her comeback with this story of an up-and-coming movie star whose career overtakes her mentor’s. The later remakes were about singers, not movie stars (not that Judy doesn’t sing in this classic). Nominated for 6 Oscars.
7. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988) — Robert Zemecki’s Mixmaster blend of live action and animation pays homage to those cartoon characters of yore. We discover Jessica Rabbit’s not bad; she’s just drawn that way. Won 3 Oscars.
6. “La La Land” (2016) — A jazz musician and an aspiring actress cross paths in this bittersweet tribute to Hollywood musicals. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone make an adorable couple. Won 6 Oscars.
5. “The Player” (1992) — Robert Altman gives us a picaresque look at Hollywood, beginning with a classic non-stop opening scene that meanders across the studio lot. Tim Robbins excels in this funny tale about a studio executive who murders a screenwriter he suspects of sending him death threats. Nominated for 3 Oscars.
4. “The Bad and the Beautiful” (1952) — Kirk Douglas gives a powerful portrait as a struggling movie producer in MGM’s behind-the-scenes look at the Hollywood studio system. Won 5 Oscars.
3. “Barton Fink” (1991) — This overlooked Coen Brothers masterpiece follows a Broadway playwright who is hired to write scripts for big-budget films, but winds up despising Hollywood. What’s more, he develops writer’s block. Nominated for 3 Oscars.
2.”Sunset Boulevard” (1950) — Billy Wilder captures the decaying glamour of old Hollywood in this noir-ish tale told by a dead screenwriter. Gloria Swanson is perfect as fading diva Norma Desmond, ready for her close-up. Won 3 Oscars.
1. “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) — Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connell dance and sing their way into your heart with this splashy look at the early days of sound movies. One of the best musicals ever made! Nominated for 2 Oscars. Can’t believe it didn’t win.
Okay, I should have included Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” but he aggravates me with his deliberate historical inaccuracies.
What about your list? “Day of the Locust?” “Maps to the Stars”? “Mulholland Drive”? “The Stunt Man”?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.