At 77, Monty Python alum Eric Idle has appeared in more than 80 movies, TV series, video games, cameos and the like. In addition to the handful of Monty Python movies, he’s left his imprint on numerous comedies either in person or as a voice-only character. He’s a delightfully silly person, my favorite of the Pythons.
Here are my picks for the top 10 Eric Idle movies:
10. “The Transformers: The Movie” (1986) — Bet we surprised you with this one. Yep, it was Eric Idle supplying the voice of Wreck-Gar, one of those automotive aliens from outer space.
9. “An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn” (1997) — Maybe I’m the only person in the world who liked this takeoff on Hollywood moviemaking. Idle stars as the unfortunately-named director who goes on the run with the negative of his new film. (“Alan Smithee” is the pseudonym directors put on bad movies they don’t want to be associated with.)
8. “Ella Enchanted” (2004) — Sappy and cute, but Idle’s voice as the narrator elevates this Anne Hathaway fantasy to near-magic.
7. “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” (1999) — Trey Parker and Matt Stone added Idle’s distinctive voice as Dr. Vosknocker to this spinoff of their animated Comedy Central TV show. Idle’s in good company here with Isaac Hayes, George Clooney and Minnie Driver.
6. “Shrek the Third” (2007) — The wizard Merlin is voiced by Idle in this third animated feature about a lovable green ogre.
5. “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” (1988 — Director Terry Gilliam added his old Monty Python cast member to this tale about a man who has weird, surreal dreams. The “real Baron” interrupts the show, protesting its many inaccuracies.
4. “The Meaning of Life” (1983) — My wife is always asking me what’s the meaning of life. I showed her this silly look at life in all its stages, another outing by the Monty Python team. It confused her, I think. This was the last film to feature all six Python members before Graham Chapman died in 1989.
3. “All You Need Is Cash” (1978) — A mockumentary about a rock group very much like the Beatles. The brainchild of George Harrison and his pal Eric Idle, it has a similar vibe to “Spinal Tap.”
2. “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” (1979) — A satiric look at religion and such. See accompanying review.
1. “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975) — The British comedy team takes on the Legend of King Arthur. Sword fights and French armies and a Trojan Rabbit make this ABC-TV’s pick as the Second-Best Comedy of All Time.
Some of you may prefer Idle’s role as a talking parrot in Disney’s “102 Dalmatians” or his co-starring turn with Robbie Coltrane in “Nuns on the Run.”
You don’t like my picks? Well then, go boil your bottoms, you sons of a silly person. I blow my nose at you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.