GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Saturday, Sept. 21 proved to be another highlight for young singer-songwriter, and Ashe County native, Taylon Hope, as she picked up yet another Josie Award for her mantle. The Josie Music Awards, which has been held yearly since 2015, is the largest independent artist awards show in the world.
The 14-year-old picked up the award for Young Adult Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. The award brings her tally to four awards in four years, including back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2016 for Junior Category Vocalist of the Year.
While Hope went into the night with five nominations and came out with the single win, that win means a lot to her.
“I’m really honored because the Josies is the largest independent awards show there is,” Hope said. “People of all genres come from all over the world for that show, so I was honored to win as a country artist to win (Young Adult Entertainer of the Year).”
The win is just the latest high point for an artist who’s very happy with the state of her career.
“We just released an album July 26, we’re planning a release date here in the next few weeks for Nashville and I just filmed a new video for one of the songs on the album that’s coming out as a single,” Hope said. “Everything’s going really well, I’ve got some cool performances coming up and I’m excited to release something in 2020.”
In a trip back home, Hope played at the Just Imagine event in West Jefferson, a fundraising event for Imagination Ashe. The West Jefferson-native said it’s always a pleasure to come back to play for her family and friends in Ashe County, now that she’s based out of Nashville.
Also on the docket for the young singer is a series of shows in Europe on top of everything already going on. She described the chance to play overseas as a blessing, adding that it just goes to show how far her music has taken her in a short time.
