BOONE — In the cinematic tradition of the historic movie house, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country premieres its Cinema Classics Series featuring iconic and in-person family-friendly flicks.
The debut screening specially selected for Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. is the perfect way to celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day.
For those who have been searching for the perfect excuse to don an eye patch and sling around some salty pirate slang, look no further. The Talk Like a Pirate Day tradition originated between Oregonians John Baur and Mark Summers in 2002 as a simple playful exchange between friends. From these humble beginnings, Sept. 19 has been hailed annually as, “the only holiday on the calendar that encourages people to babble like buccaneers for the sheer, anarchic fun of it.” Baur and Summers said that this tradition has been observed by millions of swashbucklers all over the world, reaching all seven continents and even beyond the stars on the International Space Station.
In the spirit of this grand holiday, the App Theatre invites audiences to garb themselves in their finest pirate regalia and enjoy the most bountiful pirate film in cinematic history all while perfecting their best ARRRGH! Please note that the ATHC kindly asks that you leave your swords and weaponry at home.
When asked the name of the film, Laura Kratt, Executive Director, replied “Interestingly enough, the film studios limit how theatres like the Appalachian can advertise the name of this classic film, however, we can provide a treasure map of clues for your readers to follow. Rob Reiner directed this popular fantasy-adventure about Princess Buttercup and the Dred Pirate Roberts in 1987. Notable castmates include Cary Elwes, Robin Wright Penn, Andre the Giant, Wallace Shawn, and Mandy Patinkin, who uttered the famous line, “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die.” Readers can find trailers, film information and COVID protocols on our website at www.apptheatre.org.
The App Theatre is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies which are subject to change. Seating for this event will be socially distanced and masks must be worn indoors when not actively eating or drinking. Proof of COVID- 19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test by a healthcare provider within 72 hours of the show is required of all attendees, regardless of age. Any proof must show your full name and be presented with a matching ID.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children and can be purchased online through ATHC’s touchless ticketing program at www.apptheatre.org. Regardless of age, everyone must have a ticket in order to attend this event.
For more information on “International Talk Like a Pirate Day!” or to join the theatre’s email list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
