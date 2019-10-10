To select the 47 films being featured in this year’s American Dance Festival Movies by Movers Appalachian State Associate Dance Studies Professor Cara Hagan screened more than 200 potential entries.
“There are artists everywhere, and it’s re-affirming to see so much talent coming together through the vehicle of movement,” said Hagan, who founded the festival, and directs and curates it each year to celebrate the beauty of dance from the perspective of creative visionaries around the world.
Each season, Movies by Movers showcases a full-length feature film about dance. This year’s selection is “La Chana,” by Lucija Stojevic, an award-winning documentary about one woman’s strength to overcome life’s challenges. With depth, humor and pathos, “La Chana” celebrates the charisma and flair of a self-taught Gypsy flamenco dancer who in the 1960s-’80s rose to international stardom and then suddenly vanished from the public eye at the height of her career. This film brings us under the skin and into the irrepressible spirit of this eccentric woman with an uncanny gift for rhythm who, despite all odds, enjoys a comeback in her late sixties. The film will be screened at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
This year is also a significant landmark for the festival as it celebrates its decade-long existence. Movies by Movers is unique in the fact that it showcases works by individuals from both the United States and numerous foreign counties. Hagan said, “This approach to event content enables the dance film festival to remain fresh and innovative from year to year.”
The family-friendly shows, which are free and open to the public, run Oct. 17-Oct. 19 with screenings at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Valborg Theater at 480 Howard Street on Appalachian’s campus. Admission is free, but donations for dance scholarships are accepted.
