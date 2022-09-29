Appalachian State University logo

BOONE — The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to announce a line-up of dynamic and diverse programming for their fall 2022 season with five productions highlighting the talents of students, staff, and faculty both on and off the stage.

Performances are scheduled from September through December this fall in various outdoor locations across campus, and the stages of both Greer Studio Theatre and the Valborg Theatre. Tickets are available online through the department website at theatreanddance.appstate.edu as well by phone and in person as the Schaefer Center for the Arts box office.

