BOONE— Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, An Appalachian Summer Festival, wraps up its 38th season with “MOMIX: Alice and the White Rabbit” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
MOMIX’s internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists conjure the magical world of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts in this stunning reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s novel. Journey down the rabbit hole with MOMIX and the visionary choreography of MOMIX Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, who founded the company 42 years ago. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems!
Tickets are $35 adults, $20 students, and free for children 12 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket. Buy tickets at Appsummer.org, in person at the Schaefer Center (733 Rivers St.), or call the box office at 828-262-4046.
“Alice,” which comes to Boone fresh off its July premiere at New York City’s Joyce Theatre, features a mind-bending use of multimedia, theatrical invention, stunning lights, elaborate costuming, and heady sounds, creating a dance experience like no other. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic novel, the critically acclaimed production is reimagined through MOMIX’s typically vigorous and acrobatic language, with a heaping helping of illusions, psychedelic imagery, and special effects.
Alice herself is played in turns or all at once by the entire female company, and even by a collection of puppets in the vignettes following Alice’s tumble down the rabbit hole, wherein she encounters various versions of herself. Throughout the 90-minute performance, ’70s-style kaleidoscopic projections magnify nature; a gallery of mysterious characters constantly spring to life — from spiders and rabbits to the inevitable Queen of Hearts; and the costumes, weird and wonderfully elaborate pieces of art, transform the dancers from one character to another. The soundscape, curated by Pendleton, includes a musical collage of pieces by such distinctive artists/composers as A.R. Rahman, Danny Elfman, Franz Ferdinand, and Gotye, plus a scene-stealing, on-the-nose number by Jefferson Airplane/Grace Slick.
