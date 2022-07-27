Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 1.01.09 PM.png

BOONE— Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, An Appalachian Summer Festival, wraps up its 38th season with “MOMIX: Alice and the White Rabbit” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

MOMIX’s internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists conjure the magical world of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts in this stunning reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s novel. Journey down the rabbit hole with MOMIX and the visionary choreography of MOMIX Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, who founded the company 42 years ago. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems!

