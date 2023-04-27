The 35th annual MerleFest music festival takes place this weekend in North Wilkesboro, NC, located just 33 miles from Boone. The four-day event lasts from April 27-30, and will feature 12 stages and an impressive lineup of music.

Named after local music legend Doc Watson’s son Merle Watson, who was a great musician in his own right before his untimely death in a tractor accident in 1985, MerleFest continues to showcase great Blue Ridge Mountain roots music interspersed with headline acts from around the world. The 35th anniversary version of the festival is no exception with a daily lineup that will please folks of many musical tastes.

