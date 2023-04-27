The 35th annual MerleFest music festival takes place this weekend in North Wilkesboro, NC, located just 33 miles from Boone. The four-day event lasts from April 27-30, and will feature 12 stages and an impressive lineup of music.
Named after local music legend Doc Watson’s son Merle Watson, who was a great musician in his own right before his untimely death in a tractor accident in 1985, MerleFest continues to showcase great Blue Ridge Mountain roots music interspersed with headline acts from around the world. The 35th anniversary version of the festival is no exception with a daily lineup that will please folks of many musical tastes.
On Thursday, April 27, MerleFest will feature artists ranging from Little Feat to Brothers of a Feather, a band that features Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes. Other acts to look forward to on Thursday include young guitar ace Presley Barker, established guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel, and Donna The Buffalo continue their annual tradition of rocking the Dance Tent from 10 to 11:30 p.m.
On Friday, MerleFest opens up all 12 stages with live music happening from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There are too many acts to name, but the best bets are the multiple Doc Watson tributes held throughout the weekend, the Acoustic Kids stage, the multiple Pickin’ Tents for all comers, and the main acts on the main stages. Friday’s highlights include a Sunset Session by the Jerry Douglas Band, and sets by The Avett Brothers, guitar great Marcus King, The Black Opry Review, John Paul White, Alison Brown, Peter Rowan and many more on the bill.
Saturday finds many long-time MerleFest veterans checking in with a jam or two, including the yearly Mando Mania Jam, the Album Hour Jam hosted by the Waybacks, the MerleFest Band Competition, the Chris Austin Songwriting contest, Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Jam hosted by The Kruger Brothers and more. There will also be sets by The Sam Bush Band, Lori Mckenna, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive and country music star Maren Morris.
Sunday afternoon will feature a set by the newly announced Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker along with music by Jim Lauderdale, Peter Rowan, and the newly reunited Nickel Creek.
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will play at 11:30 a.m. on the main Watson Stage on Friday morning, and again at 5:30 p.m. on the popular Creekside Stage.
An unlikely duo of a resonator guitar and a regular guitar, what has made Ickes and Hensley click over these last 10 years of musical partnership is the blending of their distinctly different styles of playing and the impressive singing voice of Hensley.
Ickes is one of the founding members of the band Blue Highway and a winner of a record-setting 15 International Bluegrass Music Association Dobro Player of the Year Awards.
As for Hensley, he grew up as a bit of a guitar prodigy, performing on the Grand Ole Opry by the time he was 11 years old and playing with the great country star Johnny Cash for a couple of years as a teenager. As Hensley grew up, his singing voice grew with him and it has developed into the impressive instrument that it has become today. While his voice is more suited to singing real country music, his guitar playing reflects his love of bluegrass music, and somewhere in-between those genres is where his lane resides.
Ickes and Hensley have followed up their acclaimed, blues-influenced album “World Full of Blues” with their brand-new Compass Records release called “Living In A Song.” Released a few weeks ago, the album finds the talented duo exploring classic country sounds with sweet original songs and hot licks.
Hensley is a perfect example of a still-young musician who has been lucky enough to spend time with great artists who have since left this world, such as Johnny Cash, Earl Scruggs, and Boone and Deep Gap’s local musical hero, Doc Watson.
“Doc Watson was the greatest ever,” said Hensley. “In some way, shape, form or fashion, he is the reason we are all doing this as far as us guitar players go. You cannot pick up a guitar and flatpick notes and not, somehow, be influenced by Doc. He was the best. There have been other players that are in that same category, like Tony Rice and Mother Maybelle, but the names on that list are very short and I think Doc, as far as bluegrass guitar goes, there are none more important than him. He is still guiding all of our ships. Because of that, we are looking forward to being at MerleFest because you always get that feeling when you are starting into North Carolina that it is Doc’s land. Because of that and because of him, there is something special going on there that is great to be a part of.”
As time goes by, after the death of Watson at 89 years of age in 2012, there will be less and less people who can say they watched him perform live or even played with him. Hensley falls into that diaspora having picked with Doc when he was a young kid.
“I met and picked with Doc when I was about 12 or 13,” said Hensley. “I opened a show for him out in East Tennessee and he was very nice to me. I was too young to be nervous. The playing part of it was very brief. I got to play a song with him and got to play a song for him. But we also sat backstage and talked for a few minutes, even though I didn’t want to bother him. I thanked him for his work, as at the time I was really into his “Strictly Instrumental” album that he recorded with Earl Scruggs and Lester Flatt. I think Doc sensed my enthusiasm for the music, because after I had left his dressing room, his grandson came back and got me and told me that Doc wanted to talk with me again. And, it was so great because we talked about guitar playing and we had a mutual friend in Wayne Henderson, and Doc was so nice to me when he didn’t have to be. I’ll never forget it.”
As for the Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley collaboration, it is as strong as ever.
“It is going on ten years since we began working together,” said Hensley. “I was in Nashville in the summer of 2013 and we recorded our first record that winter, so yes, we’ve been at this a while. Rob is such a great player, and I don’t so much get hot licks from him as much as I admire his approach to the instrument. He has a big voice on the Dobro, and even as a guitar player, there is a lot to pick up from Rob’s playing. As for me, even now, I work on my guitar playing every day. I consider myself a guitar player who just happens to sing. And, I’m never happy with my own playing, so I practice every day. I’m striving to make myself happy with my own playing, but I don’t think I’ll ever get there.”
More information can be found at robandtrey.com and merlefest.org.
