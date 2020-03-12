BOONE — The Wellness and Prevention Services at Appalachian State University will present the 2020 production of “y(OUR) Story,” a series of theatrical pieces related to the idea of mental health. The production is held in I.G. Greer Auditorium on the ASU campus. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25.
“y(OUR) Story” is a collaborative production that strives to “inspire those struggling with their mental health to not give up, and to bring conversation about mental health out of the shadows and into the light through partnering with actors, dancers, painters, poets and other artists.” This year’s performance will feature 15 different stories in various forms, like theatre, song, poetry and dance.
In its second year, this production is student-driven. Hannah Magee, a junior theatre performance major from Lexington, serves as director, alongside Cielo Gomez, a sophomore theatre performance major from Bailey, as assistant director. When discussing “y(OUR) Story,” Magee says that “this production gives the opportunity to release a story. In everyone’s journey, there is something someone can relate to. That is the beauty of this show — the names and faces are hidden, but you find connection.”
Wellness and Prevention Services is currently accepting stories for next year’s production. A story submission link for spring 2021 can be found at wellness.appstate.edu/your-story. This event is part of Semicolon Week at Appalachian State University, on which more information can be found at wellness.appstate.edu/semicolon-week.
This year’s “y(OUR) Story” is free and open to the general public. Doors to the event open 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The I.G. Greer Auditorium is located on east campus in I.G. Greer Hall, located at 401 Academy St. in Boone. The auditorium entrance is found on the upper level of the building. Parking is available after 5 p.m. on campus in faculty/staff lots, and after 5:30 p.m. in the College Street parking deck near Belk Library and Information Commons. For more information, visit wellness.appstate.edu/your-story.
