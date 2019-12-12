After 17 spectacular years, Melissa Reaves was on the verge of calling off her 18th annual Holiday Show just a few weeks ago.
With a new high-profile album soon to be released and gigs booked from the High Country to the West Coast through the past 12 months, Reaves’ schedule was quickly becoming overwhelming. Her Holiday Shows are a feast for the eyes and ears, with a new band every year and costume changes, props and imaginative set lists created and played out. That requires a lot of work, and 2019’s show was in doubt.
Last year’s Holiday Show by Reaves and her cohorts was fantastic, although it happened on the edge of a true natural disaster. As many attendees will remember, her show marked the first night of Snowstorm Diego, which proceeded to dump 20 inches of snow on Boone and the surrounding mountains. Reaves and her long-time friend and guitarist, Masa Takahashi, ended up stranded in Boone for more than two days. So, how did they do to spend their time while the piles of snow climbed high?
“When Masa and I got snowed in after the last Holiday Show, we couldn’t go anywhere, so we sat there and made ringtones,” said Melissa Reaves. “Masa has always been fascinated by my gift of whistling. I am a really good whistler. So, we sat there and made 70 different whistle ring tones for cell phones, made up of all kinds of different sounds and tunes. We found it to be absolutely hilarious. I’m not sure if other people will appreciate it, but we ended up making a CD of the ringtones, although we have not released it yet. Eventually, after escaping the snow, we would drive around and listen to our creations over and over again and just laugh.”
As 2019 progressed and the summer and fall turned into November, Reaves was on the verge of announcing a break from the Holiday Show. But, a void was being created by the sudden cancelation of Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam in Asheville and folks were pining for a cool Christmastime event.
“I honestly was not going to do the show this year,” said Reaves. “I’ve been working really hard, and I just didn’t have it in me. My new CD is about to come out, and I needed a break. But then, a series of things happened. The Christmas Jam in Asheville was not happening, and I began to see people talking about my Holiday Show online. So, one thing led to another and before I knew it, I felt like this was not the year to give it a break. I had to muster the energy and find the creativity, and I struggled through it at first. But, there are some great things that will be attempted on Saturday night.”
Here is what is about to happen as Melisa Reaves’ Holiday Show is kicked up to another level:
First of all, there has been a venue change from years past. Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., the show has been moved from The Local to a bigger venue that is The Beacon, also located in Boone. This way, Reaves will have more room for more costume changes and bigger props. The Beacon will be ready with great food and alcoholic drinks for sale and more room to dance, which is essential to Reaves’ annual party.
As for the band, Reaves is rolling the dice and counting on good ticket sales because she decided to fly in some great musicians from out of town for this gig, making it a truly special occasion.
Joining Reaves on this one-off, exciting Holiday Show will be bass player Philip Bynoe, who has won an Emmy Award and has garnered three Grammy Award nominations for his music. Bynoe has performed with everyone from Slash to Steve Perry and is now the current bass player for guitar legend Steve Vai.
The rest of the group will feature the aforementioned Masa Takahashi and his amazing guitar talent, Tim Roberts on drums and Jeff Sipe collaborator Kevin Spears, who plays everything from electronic congas to the kalimba.
This Holiday Show will be special for yet another reason as this performance will be the first time that the public can purchase Reaves’ brand new album.
“While I’m not calling this an official CD release party, as that will come in the future, I will have a couple of boxes of the new recording for sale at the Holiday Show,” said Reaves. “I’ll be also playing a few cuts from it as well with this incredible band. My album is only available in CD form right now and not yet available digitally at all. That will come in the future on Spotify and other outlets. We spent a lot of time working on the album. Michael Beller produced it and I’m really proud of it. As for right now, it is only my Boone family that will get the chance to take advantage of this early release. This is my home and my people here should be able to get my new album here first.”
For all of the serendipitous and inspired reasons mentioned above, this 18th annual Melissa Reaves Holiday Show is shaping up to be epic.
“I may have got in over my head with flying in all of these great musicians, but this show is going to be fun,” said Reaves. “There will be some great things happening at the concert this year. It is a larger room. It’s going to be fun to be able to utilize that bigger space as there will be a place close by the stage to do my outfit changes, and there will be bigger outfits this year. And, I like the fact that there are seamless ticket sales this year, easily done online on my Facebook event page and at reavesholidayshow.brownpapertickets.com. There is plenty of room so no worries about getting a table. There will be plenty of dance area and good food and a full bar for purchase and all of the above. We just need to pack that place out and throw down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.