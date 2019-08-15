JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Children’s Trust Endowment Committee is hosting an Aloha Summer Luau at the 19th Hole Grill at Jefferson Landing, starting with appetizers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, according to Julie Landry of the nonprofit.
After appetizers, a dinner featuring Kalua roasted pork will follow, then music and Hawaiian-themed fun for everyone to enjoy, according to Landry.
“’ALOHA’ will raise funds to benefit children here in Ashe County,” Landry said. “Each year the Endowment Committee awards grants to Ashe County 4-H and Partnership of Ashe programs.”
The following are past recipients of Ashe County Children’s Trust Endowment Committee grant funding: Planting the Seeds to Read, Agriculture Programs for Youth, Camp Scholarship and Cribs for Infants.
“Say hello to children going to camp, say hello to cribs for babies, say hello to helping teachers work with special children, say hello to children reading and being read to,” Landry said. “Say ‘aloha’ to Children in Ashe County, and do what you can do to support them in their development. With your help we can continue assisting worthy programs for children in Ashe County.”
Tickets are $60, and are available at the Partnership of Ashe in Jefferson, or by calling (336) 982-4588.
