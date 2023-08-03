In the early days of the band Dustbowl Revival, the goal was to revive early 20th century jump blues and swing music. The approach of the Los Angeles-based group was to not simply try to be a “retro” band that attempts to recreate those days musically, nor was the concept to play the music straight forward, as if they were living in those olden days while in modern times. Instead, the goal of Dustbowl Revival, then and now, is to make their jams real and spontaneous, their musical influences acknowledged, yet not create a show based on nostalgia.

Dustbowl Revival rides a third rail, in that they stay true to the jump blues and swing grooves, yet they reserve the right to go off on any musical tangent that they deem fun and workable. And, with the talents of the current lineup being what it is, that includes the sounds of sweet soul music.

  

