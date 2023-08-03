In the early days of the band Dustbowl Revival, the goal was to revive early 20th century jump blues and swing music. The approach of the Los Angeles-based group was to not simply try to be a “retro” band that attempts to recreate those days musically, nor was the concept to play the music straight forward, as if they were living in those olden days while in modern times. Instead, the goal of Dustbowl Revival, then and now, is to make their jams real and spontaneous, their musical influences acknowledged, yet not create a show based on nostalgia.
Dustbowl Revival rides a third rail, in that they stay true to the jump blues and swing grooves, yet they reserve the right to go off on any musical tangent that they deem fun and workable. And, with the talents of the current lineup being what it is, that includes the sounds of sweet soul music.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.