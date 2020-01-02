For the 47th annual year, the Long John Carolers took to Boone on Dec. 21 to spread Christmas cheer with both traditional and personalized versions of Christmas carols. Having both grown up in Boone, Terry Carroll and Toby Atwood started the tradition in 1972 as students in Raleigh at N.C. State University.
The carolers, led by Carroll, visited Horn in the West, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, Appalachian Brian Estates, Boone Mall and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
At the mall, the group entered through Belk and made its way by every store in the mall, stopping by the main entrance and the Christmas tree in the common area. Caroler Caron Baker was even handing out thyme from her garden so that everyone would have a little extra this holiday season.
Each member of the group waved at passersby and wished them a merry Christmas.
In the Jingle Bell Can-Can, one of the carols with personalized lyrics, the group sings about how fun it is to spread Christmas cheer in long john underwear. The can-can is also a group favorite and has been a tradition for several years.
To learn more about the Long John Carolers and its annual event, email Terry Carroll at tcarrott@charter.net.
